Judging by the past, Russia will have a hard time occupying Ukraine

(CNN) — Ukraine’s resistance to the Russian invasion has shown a strength that has surprised many observers, but one expert warns that historical precedent bodes ill for Moscow’s forces in the long run if they fail to quickly subdue the country.

“The Russian military will be overstretched and in a precarious position if Ukraine turns into a protracted war,” Seth Jones, vice president of the Center for Strategic and International Studies, a Washington-based think tank, said in a post on social networks.

“Assuming there are 150,000 Russian soldiers in Ukraine and a population of 44 million, that’s a force ratio of 3.4 soldiers per 1,000 people. You can’t hold territory with those numbers,” Jones said.

He compared that Russian force ratio to occupations after previous wars around the world, saying the successful ones had force ratios that were “astronomically higher.”

For example, he said, the Allied forces that occupied Germany in 1945 had 89.3 troops for every 1,000 inhabitants; NATO forces in Bosnia in 1995, 17.5 troops per 1,000 inhabitants; NATO forces in Kosovo in 2000, 19.3 to 1,000; and international forces in East Timor in 2000, 9.8 to 1,000.

In the 2003 review by the RAND Corp. think tank, analyst and mathematician James Quinlivan said that a baseline strength ratio for a successful occupation is about 20 to 1,000.

The ratios of US and coalition forces in Afghanistan in 2002 and Iraq in 2003 were only 0.5 to 1,000 and 6.1 to 1,000, respectively, according to statistics cited by Quinlivan.

“Large numbers of soldiers and police are critical to establishing basic law and order,” Jones said. “In fact, the number of Russian soldiers in Ukraine is not even enough to hold major cities for long.”

And if the Russian occupiers face a guerrilla war should the Ukrainian government fall, the odds will not be in their favor, he said.

“They will be in grave danger of being torn apart by the Ukrainian insurgents.”

Soviet forces waged a long campaign against Ukrainian insurgents after the end of World War II. Partisan warfare continued into the late 1940s in parts of western Ukraine, but the Soviets crushed most of the armed resistance in the early 1950s.

American officials have also noted how stretched Russia’s supply lines have become, even in the early stages of the invasion.

As a senior US official explained to CNN, Russia anticipated a quick victory and may have forgotten to plan for a sufficient resupply of its forces. Supply lines, this official explained, are a “definite vulnerability.”

But US administration officials said Monday that Russia was expected to increase its operations in Ukraine.

Officials warned lawmakers at classified briefings that a second wave of Russian troops will likely consolidate the country’s positions inside Ukraine and could overcome Ukrainian resistance by sheer numbers, according to two people familiar with the briefings.

“That part was daunting,” one lawmaker told CNN.

Still, a map of current Russian positions shows that Moscow’s forces have gained control of only a small part of Ukraine, a vast country only slightly smaller than the US state of Texas.

And again, looking at the conflicts of the past, Russia faces formidable challenges in seizing Ukraine’s urban areas, such as the capital Kyiv.

“Urban terrain offers incredible resources and advantages for a defending force to inflict a disproportionate number of casualties on an attacking element, cause the attacker to run out of time in the strategic environment, and ultimately stop the momentum of an attack” , John Spencer and Jayson Geroux wrote this month for the Institute of Modern Warfare at West Point, home of the US Military Academy.

Former US and Canadian military officers, respectively, pointed to conflicts from World War II to the Korean War, to Chechnya and Syria, where urban defenders were able to inflict heavy losses on their attackers.

With a 40-mile (64-kilometre) column of Russian armored and military vehicles lined up toward Kyiv, what Spencer and Geroux say happened to Russian armor in Grozny, Chechnya, in 1995, could be especially ominous for the current Moscow forces.

Chechen separatists, operating in teams of as few as two men and using only rifles, grenades and grenade launchers, attack Russian armored vehicles from basements and upper floors of buildings, they wrote.

“The main tanks and other guns were unable to return fire effectively,” Spencer and Geroux said.

“Once in their trap, the ambush teams would attack the vulnerable points of the Russian tanks and armored personnel carriers, attack the front and trailing vehicles, quickly withdraw, and then move up the flanks to attack again. to the now crippled Russian columns,” they said.

Over three days in January 1995, a Russian brigade lost 102 of its 120 armored vehicles and 20 of 26 tanks to Chechen separatists in Grozny, they said.

If this example proves at least partly true for what the Russian invaders will face in the cities of Ukraine, the war will not have a quick end.