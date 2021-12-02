Judgment Gaglia and Toro Loco. With Spezia Inter without worries but wasteful

THE ANTI-LIGURE – When Liguria calls, Gagliardini he answers: 8 of the 15 goals scored in Serie A up to now have been pocketed precisely against Ligurian teams: 2 to Sampdoria, 5 to Genoa and one to Spezia. Absent with the first two due to a physical problem with the Grifone, and remained seated on the bench with the Sampdoria against the team of the former Inter player Thiago Motta, Gaglia regained ownership, the second in the season after that of Empoli. Blessed match for the Inter 5 that yesterday afternoon seems to be walking on the tip of a pencil that runs fast among the folds of a carbon paper that traces a yellowed torpedo that brings back the hands to when today the man on the opposing bench unlocked the derby – perhaps – more beautiful ever. He lets himself be found ready and cynical on a splendid heel by Lautaro Martinez on which he slingshot, unloading straight into the goal against the innocent Provedel : of anger, of grit, of strength . As if to say ‘I’m here too’ and I want to join the party. But for the former Atalanta the evening is rosy and although the reduced playing time holds up well for almost the entire 90 minutes, 87 to be exact when, amid the applause of the Meazza, he gives way to Arturo Vidal.

TORO LOCO – like the team in which he plays. The diez Inter is an ups and downs of emotions, not only against Spezia, a game during which once again he could certainly have done more net of the goal and the assist that bring him to altitude 8 seasonal networks. Eight goals and two assists so far for Toro who, after seven consecutive games without finding the goal (between the championship and the Cup) that had thrown him to the monsters of abstinence and frustration, signs the scoreboard for the third match in a row. championship enriching him with the second assist of the season after the one served with Empoli. Lautaro is once again a concentrate of talent and determination, these often poorly dosed under a door that sometimes seems to escape him like a tram on which it is necessary to get on, on the contrary producing a soap effect that generates a feeling that is still mostly emotionally unmanageable by the ‘immature (from this point of view) twenty-four. Growth still in progress that of a Lauti who last night, however, did not miss the appointment in Spezia, shooting coldly behind Provedel a penalty kick that rained as a gift to the Nerazzurri who took advantage of a doubling without particular worries. In fact, even last night Inter could have enjoyed a more prosperous result which, statistics in hand, seems to leave something of incompleteness and dissatisfaction.: 63% of possession, 31 shots, 11 those in the door, 11 corner, 592 passages completed net of the numbers of the Ligurians who totaled a 37% of possession, 7 shots, 4 those in the door, 1 corner e 306 completed steps. Numbers that create opportunities in the relationship vs wasted certainly makes the most pretentious ones rise up. Exactly like that diez in front, yesterday splendidly dancing in the 1-0 action propitiated then by Gagliardini and stoic on the spot at the moment of the penalty. But exactly like that Bull in front – with the Ligurians – collects the maximum without taking away energy savings. In fact, if the assist and the goal suggest a match from peak to high, the Argentine has collected without wasting too much energy in view of a tour de force not yet finished, but showing that loca and paradoxical addiction to goals that often obscures the typical Toro breakthrough skills by throwing him into a down that he still cannot easily get out of, except as expected by trying the intoxicating and relaxing adrenaline of exultation.