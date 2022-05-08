Judgment Johnny Depp and Amber Heard: analyze their body language and reveal who could win

The most scandalous trial of recent times in Hollywood continues between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard since in recent days, the actress has narrated the attacks she received from the famous.

Without a doubt, the case has divided the public since while some believe the actress or the actor, others say that the couple had a passionate and toxic relationship. For this reason, the graphologist and specialist in body language analysis, Maryfer Centeno, during these last weeks has made an analysis of the behavior of celebrities.

recently to his Youtube channelthe specialist uploaded a video where she analyzes how the body language of the actors has changed, and has pointed out that Johnny Depp is the one who has changed the most since in recent days he has felt more relaxed in court.

“These gestures that at the beginning were of concern or anger have changed now we see a calmer look, we could think that he is happy, the evaluation gesture is look look I’m winning even he already sees himself with a defiant look, it could be said that he looks happy”commented the collaborator of the morning “Hoy”.

Amber Heard feels attacked

For her part, according to Maryfer Centeno, Amber Heard has maintained a position of feeling threatened and attacked But lately, when she has had to portray the abuses that she allegedly experienced from her ex-husband, she has been seen smiling as she tries to empathize with the public.

“Smiling, in a confrontational posture, dressed very much like Johnny Depp, we saw her smiling but also scolding her team who firedwith looks that are defiant gestures of disgust but also of disapproval, attacking, scolding and feeling like an animal that feels attacked”.

“His voice begins to twist but there are no tears… but look, there is an expression of aggression and threat with his jaw raised, but once again there are no tears because there is no congruenceeven at times it seems that he is going to attack us, that he is going to bite us because he feels very powerless”, pointing out the specialist that the actress has failed in her body communication.