Judgment will have its own series

The defamation lawsuit between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard will be brought to television in a documentary format. the television network Discovery will release the material called Johnny vs Amber on July 29 and here we tell you what it is about.

The legal battle of the actors became an event that had the spotlight and the eyes of millions of viewers.

The documentary will focus on both artists’ perspectives: it features detailed interviews with the lawyers who represented them at trial, David Sherborne and Sasha Wass QC, as well as photographs, text recordings, audio messages from the ex-partner, footage of videos, among other evidence.

Recall that Johnny was accused of domestic abuse, by publishing a text in the newspaper “Washington Post”, while Amber was sued for defamation.

The project aims to make known the legal proceedings that were carried out in the United Kingdom, since the problem began in 2020 when Depp lost the lawsuit against Heard.

Depp wins the lawsuit against Amber

After the decision, the jury awarded Depp 10 million dollars in compensatory damages and 5 million dollars in punitive damages, while the interpreter of ‘Mera’ in ‘Aquaman’ was awarded 2 million dollars in compensatory damages.

Although the actor sought $50 million in damages and Heard sought $100 million, in the state of Virginia damages are capped at $350,000, so the judge reduced punitive damages to that amount.