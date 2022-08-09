JUDICIAL – Family of Roberto Clemente sues the government of Puerto Rico

San Juan. Puerto Rico

The children of the late Puerto Rican baseball player Robert Clement (1934-1972) filed a million-dollar lawsuit against the Government of Puerto Rico for the use without permission of the name and image of the Major League star to raise funds.

The lawsuit, which was released on Monday, was filed at the federal level by the three children of the famous baseball player in order to claim some 45 million dollars in damages and 3 million for the improper use of their father’s name.

The spokesman for the House of Puerto Rico, Ángel Matos García, explained in a statement that the lawsuit filed on August 5 is for collection of commissions for labels and tablets commemorative of the 50th anniversary of the “Hit 3000” of the Puerto Rican star.

Matos García explained that infringements of copyright and trademarks are alleged, for which the governor, the Secretary of the Treasury, the Convention District and the Department of Recreation and Sports are sued for the collection of commission.

The federal claim is also based on the approval of Law 67 that seeks to create the Fund for the Roberto Clemente District, which, according to the document, implies an illegal use of the name of the deceased player.

The three sons of number 21 argue that with this project the Government of Puerto Rico he intends to put an end to the Ciudad Deportiva Roberto Clemente, which was supposedly his father’s dream.

The legislator described the lawsuit as “frivolous, embarrassing and shameful” and denounced that “once again it has been shown that profit and personal gain is what moves the children of Puerto Rican star Roberto Clemente.”

“We will fight in court and once we win this case, we will take legal action with this family so that they desist from these mechanisms of blackmail and extortion,” he concluded.

Robert Clement, The first Latino to connect 3,000 hits in the Major Leagues and elected 15 times to the All-Star Game, he lost his life in 1972 in a plane crash when he was bringing aid to the victims of an earthquake in Nicaragua.