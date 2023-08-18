Judlin: “You have to give yourself permission to be sad, upset, and complain. I don’t need to panic all the time.”

This interview is part of the September 2023 issue of Vogue Spain, on sale 22 August.

There are two preferred options when it comes to pronouncing his stage name, Judelyn, The first, the one that most closely matches the original intention with which Lara Fernández (Los Canos, Cádiz; 2003) chose this nickname, is the result of the separation of ‘Jude’ – a nod to the song the Beatles transgender, Her father is a big fan of the British ensemble term – ‘line’ – as he has ambitions to become a leading line artist – and has chosen to interpret both words from English phonetics. Second, it has to be read with the rigid palatal flow of the Spanish jota. Still, the woman from Cadiz laughs when she admits she hasn’t had it easy. And it is that, if this young composer claims anything, it is his own space in which countless diverse musical references take place, but from which labels and insistent comparisons with other stalwarts of the national industry remain on the sidelines. On June 16, he wrote on Twitter: “I see so many new people discovering and responding to my music! I just want to remind you that any ‘flattery’ that involves undermining the work of another woman is not welcome.

See more

Photography: Berta Pfirsich. Styling: Beatriz Machado. The artist from Cadiz wears coats, cardigans, cashmere jumpers, cotton T-shirts, everything, tailored by MIU MIU.

The artist uses direct language, leaving graphic phrases to remember such as the one he used in an interview for the digital edition last February the trend Spain: “I spoil the songs. It all comes to me at once.” What exactly did you want to convey with this statement? “I’m very comfortable with writing songs. Then, getting the production done and liking the structure is a process that takes months. But, with respect to the song, I express it vulgarly in those words”, clarified the singer-songwriter with a laugh, who rose to fame in 2020 by releasing such popular singles. From one sideIn which the love story between two women is told. Since then, a flurry of songs have followed, including the EP of light (2022)- has been continuous. When asked if she intended to release her debut studio album soon, Judeline said yes, but clarified that she wanted to take her time. ,An album is not just a compilation of songs, it is a conceptual project with a common sound. For this reason, there are compositions that I am developing and since they do not fit into the thematic plan of the album, they have to be on the sidelines”, he deepened.

Photography: Berta Pfirsich. Styling: Beatriz Machado. The artist wears a tailored coat, a cardigan, a cashmere sweater, a cotton T-shirt, wool and cotton panties and nylon stockings, all from MIU MIU; and loafers by MANGO.

The songs that flow so organically create a fantasy deeply rooted in the “magical” landscape of its origin. the city lights of Tangier (which could be seen from his bedroom window on clear nights); the Strait of Gibraltar with the transit of passengers and goods; Or those loves of the South that mark with fire that stage of youth in which life comes out to meet. With regard to musical texture, his compositions propose an unpredictable route through rhythms containing trap, flamenco and Arab influences. a universe that has already won Alize, C. Tangana already too much Rosalia, Who has shown on various occasions his enthusiasm for the woman of Cádiz on social networks. “Obviously, there are a lot of artists I really want to work with, but I’m waiting for them to release an album to open this chapter.” Collaboration”, says Judlin, who after making summer her own with the festival of her time bilbao bbk live till primavera sound, On September 22, she will debut on Wizink as a guest on Spotify’s Equal Fest. an event that will also feature Nathy Peluso, Natalia Lacunza one of two PTAZETA,

Photography: Berta Pfirsich. Styling: Beatriz Machado. Judeleen wears LOEWE top

The singer defines her road to success as “gradual”. something that, she says, is good for her getting to know herself better (“I appreciate the time life takes, even if I’m in a bit of a rush sometimes”). It is precisely that volatile dynamism that has allowed him to take a critical view of his business. “It’s true that I don’t enjoy music as much as before: I feel like a job. A job that excites me, at the same time it causes me stress and conflict. You have to understand that duality. On the one hand, you’ve been dreaming about this all your life and you’re so grateful to finally be here. On the other hand, you have to give yourself permission to be sad, upset, and complain. I don’t need to be nervous all the time”, he concluded.

Photography: Berta Pfirsich. Styling: Beatriz Machado. Judlyn poses in a top and pants by LOEWE; and mango sandals

,Team Credits: ,

,Makeup and hairstyling: Olga Holovanova (another agency) for Chanel Beauty and GHD. ,

Photography Assistant: Edu Orozco.

,Styling Assistant: Juliette Sartor. ,

Production: Another Agency.