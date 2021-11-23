Judo, mourning for Fabio Basile: his brother Michael died

Michael Basile, Fabio’s 31-year-old brother, died suddenly. The tragic news was given by mother Tiziana and, subsequently, by Fabio himself through posts on social media that immediately went around the web collecting an infinite number of messages of condolence. “We wanted you with all our heart and when you arrived you filled our life with joy – wrote mother Tiziana sharing an image of Michael hugging a puppy -. You were so small and fragile. And even when you were” grown up “you were. : hard on the outside and soft on the inside “. On Friday, the failure to answer several calls caused concern in the family who, once they arrived at Michael’s house, later discovered the tragic event, probably due to a cardiac arrest. Only the autopsy will be able to clarify the causes. “Hi Mike, blood of my blood – Fabio wrote on Instagram -. I loved you … I will miss you so much”.

LOVE FOR JUDO

Michael was a judoka before Fabio and he, like a good older brother, pushed him to take his first steps on the mat. In the video posted by the Rio 2016 Olympic champion, we see a little Fabio in tears, moved by his brother’s victory of the first Italian title: “If he did it, I can do it too”, he commented. Michael was a judoka with great prospects: the Italian cadet title in the 46 kg at Castellanza won in 2005, was also followed by the bronze in the 55 kg junior in 2007. In his book “The impossible does not exist”, Fabio Basile makes more reference opportunities to his brother, as in this passage on p. 43: “Michael, who is four years older than me, had a slightly different vision from mine. According to him there was life beyond judo. Not for me.”