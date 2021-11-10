Jugovic: “To Vlahovic I say: go to Juve”

Juventus in Serbian is said Jugovic , the man of the decisive penalty in the 1996 Champions League final. «I hope that the bianconeri will return to raise the Cup so that we will no longer talk with such nostalgia about my shooting from the spot in Rome. There Champions it’s weird, maybe you win it when you least expect it. It is valid for everyone, even for the Juventus “, says the former Juventus, Samp, Inter and Lazio midfielder.

Now Serbia is very fashionable in Juventus circles: thanks to his compatriot Dusan Vlahovic. Who do you remember? «Dusan is from 2000 and is doing very well with Fiorentina and with the national team. He is the Under 21 center forward of the moment together with Haaland . Honestly in Vlahovic I see a little Vieri , my partner in Juventus, Atletico and Inter ».

On Vlahovic, after the formalization of the non-extension of the contract with Fiorentina, a European auction is unleashed. In the front row Juventus and Tottenham are reported. What if Dusan asked you for advice?

“He’s a smart guy, he’ll know how to make the right decision for him. Then, of course, if he asked me, my answer would be obvious: I would recommend him to go to Juventus, one of the two clubs with which I won the Champions League and that I will always carry in my heart. However…”.

However…

«One thing is certain: with the Serbs, and in general with the Balkan players, it is difficult to make a mistake. We are people who always adapt well to change. Look at that phenomenon of Raven, a manager with an immense flair for talent, how much business he has done in Serbia. Not only Vlahovic! ».

In his time in Serie A all the best in the world played, while now the Premier is considered the number one league. Why should a talent on the launching pad like Vlahovic prefer Italy?

“We Serbs are always happy with you … (laugh). Seriously, the championship seems to be growing continuously to me. The quality has increased despite the goodbyes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lukaku. When I follow the matches, I think about Milan-Inter the other night, I enjoy it because I see so many things, starting with the work of great coaches ».

All the insights on the edition of Tuttosport