Juice Booster 2 review: why it is safe, versatile and stubborn (vs Tesla UMC)

When it comes to charging electric cars, few will tell you that there are extra costs to face because your home or office is not always in ideal conditions. On another occasion we will talk about the costs connected to the electrical system but, even assuming that this is already modern and performing, we must deal with the non-standard situation of outlets in Italy and in Europe. In the box you may find yourself with an Italian three-pole charger and the home charger supplied with the car, the one with a maximum of 2.3 kW, almost always comes out with the Schuko. Using a plug adapter is to be avoided, here I will explain why, and it is therefore useful to have the socket replaced or to change the charger. Tesla, already ahead in this, has created a modular charger that allows you to choose between different sockets. Now, however, Juice Booster 2 also competes with the American proposal: it doubles the maximum power managed by the cable (11 kW of the Tesla Mobile Connector against the 22 kW of Juice Booster 2) and allows you to leave the Type 2 cable at home for public columns in alternating current.

RESISTANCE TEST

Juice Booster 2 was the handyman cable that I always carried around: on vacation with the Tesla Model 3 and on various trips and trips with the electric cars under test. I wanted to do a test of several months just to differentiate myself from the usual “review” done in half a day and understand how he would face real life. Among the challenges to which I subjected it there was also the public recharge, leaving it on the ground at the columns between dust and earth, rain (IP 67), impacts and potential crushing from other cars in maneuver. The home test was instead carried out with systems of different sophistication (very old and new). And there was no lack of abuse of all kinds. The cable proved its quality: it costs a lot but it is worth a lot. In public, as a Type 2 cable for bollards, the boredom is simply that of the lock to avoid theft.

TESLA VS JUICE BOOSTER 2: WHICH IS CONVENIENT

In my case I can make a direct comparison with Tesla’s home charger which clearly loses points because it is not so versatile: Juice Booster 2 replaces wallbox, Type 2 cable for the columns and slow “charging” with Schuko or Italian plug. Furthermore it is a real fixed / portable station that reaches 22 kW three-phase against Tesla’s 11 kW, but you must be able to exploit them to justify the purchase. The Tesla one is sized for the car that accepts, in fact, a maximum of 11 kW. In case you have one of the few electric ones that reach 22 kW with the charger (or double charger) on board, then it can really be worth the investment.





The other great advantage it’s about the possibility of modulate the current from 6A to 32A. This is useful even if you have a Tesla, which allows you to set the desired current, but you have to do it from inside the car if it is parked in a garage where there is no connection to take advantage of the app. Do you want another practical and trivial example? If the garage is small and you have already “squeezed” to get out of the door, Juice Booster 2 saves you a new entrance in the car in case you forget. The advantage grows exponentially if you have an electric car that does not allow the selection of the charging power, or one that forces you to settle for a preset (usually “minimum or maximum AC current”). The standard household chargers (those with the Schuko for example) are in fact limited to a combination of voltage and current. Example? 230 V and 8A (1.8 kW); do you want to go down to 6A due to load or meter limit issues? You can’t do that with those.

With the Booster 2 you can manually bring the recharge to 6A, 8A and 10A from the home outlet, leaving space for the washing machine on a base power of 3 kW. All this, then, you can do even with an industrial socket, balancing the load on the network with a button. There are wallboxes that do this automatically, yes, but they are fixed solutions. When used as Type 2 cable for public stations, instead, intensity cannot be selected of current, the value is negotiated by car and column.

WHAT IF THE OLD PLANT?

Both Juice Booster 2 and Tesla Mobile Connector are very sophisticated chargers that automatically recognize the plug used and based on that they calibrate the maximum intensity of the current absorbed by the system. For example 13A with the Schuko on the Mobile Connector (2.9 kW on the 230V home system) or 16A / 32A with the industrial blue adapter, reaching 3.7 kW or 7.4 kW. Using them with a old system, ungrounded, both systems immediately reported the “low quality” of the network they were connecting to. Juice Booster 2 it was more conservative with its red led immediately lit and furthermore it always automatically adjusts to that power value which excludes the risk of overload socket to which it is connected. Tesla Mobile Connector was picky at 10A but still started charging at 8A manually selected from the onboard computer.

SAFE BUT AUTONOMOUS AND STUBBY

The emphasis on safety is confirmed by the temperature sensor iintegrated for domestic outlets: unlike industrial and wallboxes, these they are not originally designed to supply high current loads continuously and for a long time. Then there is another problem to consider: we often do not know the quality of the system of our garage, let alone that of the Schuko socket of the hut to which we are connecting during our holiday: the risk is the overheating of the poles and, in extreme cases, the fire.





The sensor then talks to the Booster 2 ei control electronicsStops charging. The advantage is that it is also smart: in case of problems “unplug” everything to let it cool, but then try again independently with three attempts at gradually reduced power. In practice it makes all the difference in the world because one passes from being in the morning without a charge (taken from a real experience) to have a guaranteed minimum charge. He may not have been able to keep 10A, but with his “precautionary stubbornness” he took home several hours charging at 8A or 6A and still allowed him to store precious kilometers.





What are the adapters by Juice Booster 2 with the temperature sensor Juice Celsius? The sensor is integrated in all Schuko adapters, in the adapter type L (the Italian 3-pole) and in those type G (for the United Kingdom) and T12 / T13 for Switzerland. This is not a separate accessory, is included when you purchase the adapter from those mentioned. It means that it is present in these, for example: but missing in those for the industrial socket at 230V or 400V:

PRICE AND CONCLUSIONS

The prolonged experience with the Juice Booster 2 allows me to make a reasoning that serves to undermine the classic comment of those who are already warming their thumbs to define it as a useless and expensive electric cable for the rich. Safety is not a joke, and this model can be the solution for the unwary user who does not know and does not want to make that slightest evaluation of the quality of the system to which he attaches, perhaps because he will never put his hand to the Schuko who found himself in the garage. How much do you want it to happen? The other typical buyer could be who can exploit all its potential described in the previous chapters: in addition to safety, Juice Booster 2 justifies its cost with versatility and power compared to other (few) all-rounder cables. On Amazon the basic kit is available for just under € 1,000 but also check the official website for any special offers: You have to be honest and evaluate case by case: for many of the needs of those who are reading these lines, for example, the ideal solution may be that of a fixed wallbox: Juice has one of the smart ones, the Charger me, but in many cases even one of the “stupid” ones can suffice and not very powerful. Hundreds of euros can be saved by simply wasting 5 minutes thinking: what are my needs? How much power do I need for the daily kilometers with the electric car? Is having a connected wallbox really useful to me or wouldn’t it make any difference to me?





Car

31 Aug