Jujutsu Kaisen reveals a trailer for its next smartphone video game — Kudasai

During a special presentation, details were revealed for the next smartphone video game in the franchise of jujutsu kaisenwhich will be titled Jujutsu Kaisen: Phantom Parade. During the event, the animated opening sequence produced by the studios was revealed. MAPwhich features the musical theme “Avant” performed by EVE.

The video game is scheduled for release this year in Japan (it has not been confirmed if there will be a global version) and will also be available in the catalog of QooApp on this link. Sumzap The development of the game is credited, based on the original manga by Gege Akutami. Like all industry releases, it will be free with an internal store.

The press release also announced three new voice cast members for this installment. Saki and Kaito are first-year students at the Fukuoka branch of the Tokyo Metropolitan Magic Technical College, and Kensuke is the president of the branch.

Rina Satō as Saki Rindo

as Saki Rindo Koutarou Nishiyama like Kaito Yuuki.

like Kaito Yuuki. Rikiya Koyama as Kensuke Nagino.

On the other hand, Gege Akutami the publication of the manga began in the magazine Weekly Shōnen Jump from the publisher Shueisha in March 2018. The work inspired a twenty-four-episode anime adaptation that aired in Japan from October 2020 to March 2021, followed by an animated feature film that premiered in December 2021, and a second season scheduled for 2023.

Synopsis of Jujutsu Kaisen

High school student Yuuji Itadori, who engages in groundless paranormal activities with the Occult Club, spends his days in the club room or in the hospital, where he visits his bedridden grandfather. However, this leisurely lifestyle soon takes a turn for the bizarre when he unknowingly comes across a cursed item. Unleashing a chain of supernatural events, Yuuji finds himself suddenly plunged into the world of curses – terrible beings formed from human evil and negativity – after swallowing said object, which is revealed to be a finger belonging to the demon Sukuna Ryoumen, the “King of Curses”.

Yuuji experiences firsthand the threat these Curses pose to society as he discovers his own newfound powers. Introduced into the Tokyo Metropolitan Jujutsu Technical School, he begins to walk a path from which he cannot return: that of a Jujutsu sorcerer.

Source: Comic Natalie

(c)芥見下々/集英社・呪術廻戦製作委員会 (c)Sumzap,Inc.