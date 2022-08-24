Jul and big names in the club fuel the Cristiano Ronaldo dream!

Zapping World Eleven EXCLUDED: the “Little sister” interview with Geyoro, Karchaoui and Périsset!

For a few days now, it’s a little madness that has taken hold of social networks. Cristiano Ronaldo’s situation at Manchester United, where the break is confirmed day by day, pushes OM supporters to dream big. What if CR7 came to Marseille to play in the Champions League he loves, and revive his mad rivalry with Lionel Messi in Ligue 1?

On Twitter, the hashtag #RonaldOM is a hit and big names are now inviting themselves into the debate. Eric Di Méco, yesterday on RMC, pushed the club with which he won the C1 in 1993 to give it a shot. “It would be unforgivable not to try. Just for the kiff, to thrill the supporters and the city, you have to try it. These guys are self-supporting. A guy like Ronaldo is not expensive after all. The main shareholder must ignite, find an economic solution to find him a business in the United States ”, advances in particular the former side of OM.

⚪? Éric Di Meco: “It would be unforgivable not to tempt Ronaldo. Just for the love, just to make the Vélodrome vibrate.” #RMClive pic.twitter.com/erQTRzRZ7w — Super Moscato Show (@Moscato_Show) August 23, 2022

Jul claims the right to dream!

Another former OM big name, Djibril Cissé also tagged Cristiano Ronaldo to push him to come to Marseille, assuring that he would take care of him. Finally, an absolute star of the Marseille city, the rapper Jul, also put a coin in the CR7 machine by claiming his right to dream of the Portuguese in Marseille. Officially, for the moment, several media like Provence or RMC ensure that Cristiano Ronaldo is not at all in OM’s plans. But can the last week of the Mercato allow us to envisage a final straight line of madness?