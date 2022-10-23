Jul sends strength to Cristiano Ronaldo in his new title

>

This summer Jul hoped that Cristiano Ronaldo would sign for Olympique de Marseille. For several weeks CR7 stirred up rumors of a transfer following his wish to find a club qualified in the Champions League and the rumor of OM was even mentioned in the press but Pablo Longoria had calmed the ardor of the supporters by explaining that the Marseille club did not come into contact with the former Ballon D’Or but that did not prevent the “J” from dedicating a title to him.

Jul reacts to Ronaldo’s situation in his own way!

Currently in the studio to prepare his next album scheduled for the end of the year, about which he has not yet revealed any information, Jul is still closely following the footballing news of the moment and after having hoped for the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo at OM during of the last transfer window, the rapper has just reacted in music to the difficult period that the Portuguese international is currently experiencing at Manchester United.

A few months ago CR7 publicly expressed his desire to leave Manchester for a team engaged in the Champions League and playing in one of the 5 major European championships except that he never found a club to satisfy his request. . The situation has become even more complicated since the start of the season with the Reds Devils because Cristiano Ronaldo now has substitute status and even worse in his team’s game against Tottenham he did not come on. Unhappy of this decision by his coach, the former Real Madrid striker returned to the locker room before the end of the match before being removed from the first team group. This situation inspired Jul for his latest single.

Indeed the Marseillais artist has just posted on his networks the extract of an unpublished in which he places a dedication to Cristiano Ronaldo with the sentence, “They forget everything, they even respect Ronaldo more“. A way to support the Manchester United player who won 5 Ballon d’Or in his career and will play his last World Cup this winter with the Portuguese.

“They forget everything, they even respect Ronaldo more” JuL’s new excerpt on Cristiano Ronaldo. 🇵🇹pic.twitter.com/NCGFjE0lGE — Vibes Foot (@VibesFoot) October 21, 2022