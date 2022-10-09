Julia becomes a hurricane; is in San Andrés on the way to the Nicaraguan coast – NBC 7 Miami (51)
MIAMI, Florida – Tropical Storm Julia became a hurricane on Saturday night, while the center of the hurricane continued towards San Andrés towards the coast of Nicaragua, which is why flooding and landslides are forecast over Central America and southern Mexico. until next week.
According to this Saturday’s 8 pm ET bulletin from the National Hurricane Center (NHC), the system was located 20 miles south of Providencia Island in Colombia and 125 miles east-northeast of Bluefields in Nicaragua.
The cyclone had maximum sustained winds of 75 mph, and was moving west at a speed of 17 mph.
According to NHC projections, the storm would continue to move west until Sunday, when after becoming a hurricane it will touch Nicaragua.
NOTICES AND SURVEILLANCE IN FORCE
Hurricane Warning
- For the islands of San Andrés, Providencia and Santa Catalina
- From Laguna de Perlas to Puerto Cabezas in Nicaragua
Hurricane Watch
- Nicaragua from Puerto Cabezas to the Nicaragua/Honduras border
tropical storm warning
- For Nicaragua, from south of Bluefields to the Nicaragua/Costa Rica border
- North of Puerto heads to the Honduras/Nicaragua border
- The entire Pacific coast of Nicaragua
- The entire Pacific coast of Honduras
- The entire coast of El Salvador
Tropical Storm Watch
- Honduras from the Nicaragua/Honduras border to Punta Patuca
- The entire coast of El Salvador
