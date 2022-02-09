Julia Fox calls Kanye West “her boyfriend” and talks about comparisons with Kim Kardashian

The question and answer at a distance continues between Kanye West el “now ex-wife Kim Kardashian, this time through the mouths of their respective partners. A few hours after that Pete Davidson Kim defined “my girlfriend“, Julia Fox spoke of Kanye calling him “my boyfriend“.

During a recent podcast of hers Call Her Daddy, Julia Fox opened up about her much-discussed and paparazzi romance with Kanye West. The actress born in 1990 in Milan from an Italian mother and an American father said: “I’ve been so jealous and possessive in my past relationships, I don’t want to be like that in the future“.

When asked if she Ye had “put a labelAbout their relationship, the actress seen in the film Rough Diamonds with Adam Sandler he answered: “Well, I call him my boyfriend and he calls me his girlfriend“And stated that Kanye owns a”unique energy of its kind. She wants me to be the best version of myself“. He also added that it is her “muse“.

Regarding the constant comparisons with the rapper’s ex, the reality star and entrepreneur Kim KardashianJulia Fox stated that they are “unhappy. If anything I think the conversation should be about how strongly Kim was influenced by Kanye“.

ph: getty images





















