Julia Fox scares with a bag made of human hair

When we talk about Julie Fox It is to give a surprising news and, this time, we were not left to duty. Kanye West’s ex-girlfriend and exotic Italian-American actress attended the traditional party that was organized after the 2022 Oscars ceremony, and left more than one with their jaws on the ground.

Julia Fox, 32, attended the Vanity Fair party in a floor-length black leather dress made by the Han Kjøbenhavn firm based in Copenhagen, Denmark, which featured a striking claw that made the halter neck luck But that’s not the news.

Turns out the “Uncut Gems” and “No Sudden Move” actress styled her outfit with leather opera gloves, pointed toe boots and a clutch embellished with black human hair. human hair!

“This is real human hair,” Julia Fox told the media about the bag designed by Charlie Le Mindu, a French stylist and designer. “The comments are going to be ridiculous. But you know what? I’m having fun and that’s all that matters.”

Hairstylist Le Mindu confirmed to “Insider” that the clutch was made from vegan leather and has 100% human hair. This exotic item is sold at the Perrotin Store for approximately $350.