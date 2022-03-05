Despite having already ended his relationship with the rapper Julia Fox spoke about the fear of using the expensive gift that Kanye West gave her for her birthday number 32. The actress confessed that since she is not a rich person, just thinking about taking the gift out of the box causes her a lot of anxiety.

Julia Fox had a fleeting romance with kanye-west at the end of December 2021 that ended in February 2022. Although both had said that they did not have a formal relationship, the actress was very affected after the breakup.

On the other hand, Kanye West quickly began a new relationship with whom they claim is Kim Kardashian’s double, the 24-year-old Chaney-Jones. Since then, the Internet star has shared images with her new partner and they presume to be very much in love.

Julia Fox is afraid to use the gift that Kanye West gave her for her birthday

Julia Fox celebrated her 32nd birthday on February 2 and was reunited with her closest friends and then-partner Kanye West. With an intimate dinner and a private party, the Italian actress had a pleasant time and shared the photos in which the rapper is seen to be happiest.

Kanye West decided to have a romantic and very expensive gesture with Julia Fox for her birthday and gave a Birkin bag with an estimated value of more than 10 thousand dollars. But not only that, the interpreter of “Eazy” also gave bags of the same brand to his friends.

A month after receiving the gift, Julia Fox confessed that she has only taken out the bag a couple of times. “I don’t know if you know about having a Birkin when you’re not a rich person, but it’s like the thing that gives you the most anxiety.”, confessed Julia Fox to New York Times.

“You keep checking the Birkin, making sure it’s still there, that it didn’t magically grow wings. It’s scary to have a Birkin. It’s a lot of pressure”, he added.