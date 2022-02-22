Julia Fox walked with her son in Los Angeles, Emily Ratajkowski walked with her dog in New York: celebrities in a click

Family trip. Julia Fox took advantage of the fact that the day was beautiful and went out to enjoy a walk in the fresh air with her son Valentino, whom she carried in the stroller. She wore a worn brown top and pants set with white stripes (Photos: The Grosby Group)

A different route. Diane Kruger took her daughter Nova to school and did so on an electric scooter, with which they traveled through the streets of their New York neighborhood

Emily Ratajkowski went for a walk with her dog Colombo through the streets of New York. The model wore an off-white set of pants and shirt and combined it with a blue leather bag

Rihanna went for a walk through the streets of New York and set a trend with her look. The singer, who is pregnant with rapper A$AP Rocky, wore black pants that she paired with a faux fur animal print coat. In addition, she wore a cap looking to go unnoticed

Katy Perry is filming the new season of “American Idol”, whose recording takes place on the paradisiacal beaches of Maui, Hawaii. She and she dressed for the occasion: a skirt and white shirt with a Hawaiian necklace

Workday. Selena Gomez was photographed on the set of “Only Murders in the Building”, the shooting of which takes place in New York. The artist shares her new project with Martin Short and Steve Martin

Bella Hadid was photographed leaving a New York building where she held a business meeting. She wore pale pants that she combined with her brown checkered coat, a faux fur scarf and earmuffs of the same texture. In addition, she wore black leather gloves and carried a red briefcase.

Rumer Willis was photographed leaving a pilates class in a private salon in Los Angeles and on her way home she stopped to buy a bouquet of yellow flowers. She wore a brown dress and black shoes.

Training Day. Joseph Baena and a friend went to Arnold Schwarzenegger’s exclusive and popular outdoor gym in Venice Beach, California

Lucy Hale went for a walk with her Los Angeles neighborhood and took the opportunity to walk her dogs. She wore purple leggings and a black patterned jumpsuit. In addition, she wore sunglasses (Photos: The Grosby Group)

KEEP READING:

A distraught stewardess, locks of hair auctioned and other unusual situations that Hollywood stars experienced with their fans

The fury of Donato de Santis with Denise Dumas for the preparation of some noodles in Masterchef

Jimena Barón told why she does not eat meat and decided to stop drinking alcohol