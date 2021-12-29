Julia Fox with “Raw diamonds” makes us fall in love also in “PVT Chat”

To tell Julia Fox a scene from Uncut Gems, the splendid film by the Safdie brothers released last year on Netflix. Here she plays the character lover of Adam Sandler, who among other things helps run her family-owned jewelry store in New York.

They just had a fight, he caught her doing cocaine in the toilets of a nightclub with singer The Weeknd and is convinced that she has cheated on him. He orders her to immediately clear out the apartment he left her, never to be seen again and tries to get her run over by the taxi she took to escape the club. When the next day she shows up at work she tries to make up for it by saying “zip my zip down”: on her ass she has had a tattoo with her name tattooed on her ass.

Julia Fox, like the characters she plays, has an overwhelmingly erotic presence, sure, but she is also tender, almost ridiculous when she moves on the screen, so sweet. It is also in PVT Chat.

A few months before acting in Uncut Gems, which however turns out to be his first film, he had shot PVT Chat, released in the United States this winter while in Italy we can only see it now on the Mubi digital platform.

In the erotic drama directed by Ben Hozie, Julia plays Scarlet, the cam-girl that protagonist Jack (Peter Vack) is obsessed with, a 30-year-old who lives in New York and is addicted to online poker and sex chat. As she jumps on Jack’s computer screen with her breasts sticking out and tells him she lives in San Francisco and has a fondness for painting, he begins to believe he sees her appear in his real life, first mysteriously spotting her on the street and then at the grocery store downstairs, where she convinces herself that it’s really her. Even he is not very honest with Scarlet, in their chats he tells her that he is a rich man who escaped from Silicon Valley, when the only thing we see him do, besides being at the computer and masturbating in front of the dominatrixes he talks to online, is cooking himself a horrid plate of ramen.

The poster of PVT Chat announces “A story of freedom and fantasy, death and friendship” in a subtitle that is perhaps too ambitious. It could instead be a sparkling love story in digital times with a protagonist who, not having clear the boundary between what happens on and off the screen, falls madly in love with his dominatrix cam-girl who in a sense holds him hostage stuck. all day on the computer. And he also thinks he is reciprocated, despite every time Scarlet reveals something personal or secret to him, such as when she shows him the paintings she paints, then in

exchange ask him to put money into her bank account. The girl also gets paid to listen to him, when for example he calls her to let off steam on the capitalist system – it wouldn’t be a film of this century otherwise – disturbing morbid references to Marx and Mark Fisher. A bit like a modern Paris, Texas by Wim Wenders: I am naturally thinking of that famous scene of the glass wall, in which the protagonist takes his place in the darkened part and starts talking nonsense from the telephone receiver, and she on the other side of the glass, beautiful, replies that no , “I don’t mind listening,” she is paid to do it after all.