Julia Fox’s jeans that are trending 2022

Julie Fox is an Italian-American actress who rose to fame in 2019 in the movie “Diamonds in the Rough” and recently gained notoriety for her relationship with Kanye West. This generated an increase in her followers on social networks, where she shows that she is a fan of fashion and joined the trend of low rise jeans

She was born 32 years ago in Milan, Italy, the daughter of an Italian mother and an American father. When she turned six she moved to New York City to live in Yorkville, Manhattan with her father and she attended City-As-School public high school.

Before starting acting Julie Fox he held various jobs, including at a shoe store, an ice cream shop, and a pastry shop. Additionally, she designed clothing and successfully launched a line of women’s knitwear called Franziska Zorro. Her beginnings in the industry were as a model when she posed for Playboy in 2015.

Julia Fox is 32 years old.

Her film debut was in “Diamonds in the Rough” as a jewelry store saleswoman and lover of the lead, Howard Ratner (played by Adam Sandler). The last job she did was in the 2021 film “Ni Un Paso En Falso” alongside Brendan Fraser and Benicio del Toro.

Julie Fox She has just over 1 million followers on Instagram and in one of the photos she poses with Donatella Versace, since she was invited to the Italian firm’s parade last February. In her photos you can see that she follows all the trends and joined the famous ones who returned to bet on the low shot like Bella Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski and Ester Expósito.

Related news

Julia Fox’s low rise jean

A week ago, Julie Fox was photographed in a totally modern and highly praised outfit: a low rise jeans with broken knee. His look was completed with a crop top also in denim, which exposed his entire abdomen, a jacket of the same style as well as the small bag.

Julia Fox and her total denim.

“Denim dreams”, he wrote in the caption of the photo that received thousands of “likes”. To use this low rise jeans keep in mind that the style is wide and in the case of wanting to wear pants that fit more to the body to mark the curves, the ideal is to opt for a Jean mom.