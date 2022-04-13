Entertainment

Julia Fox’s jeans that are trending 2022

James13 hours ago
Julie Fox is an Italian-American actress who rose to fame in 2019 in the movie “Diamonds in the Rough” and recently gained notoriety for her relationship with Kanye West. This generated an increase in her followers on social networks, where she shows that she is a fan of fashion and joined the trend of low rise jeans

She was born 32 years ago in Milan, Italy, the daughter of an Italian mother and an American father. When she turned six she moved to New York City to live in Yorkville, Manhattan with her father and she attended City-As-School public high school.

