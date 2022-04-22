Julia Fox’s night in Paris, Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz’s romantic walk in London: celebrities in one click

Romantic night. Chrissy Teigen and John Legend went to eat at the exclusive Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Santa Monica. She opted for a very elegant look: long white dress with one shoulder uncovered, and another side a long sleeve, heels and a yellow bag (Photos: The Grosby Group)

A different walk. Ryan Reynolds and his daughters went for a walk through the streets of his neighborhood in Tribeca, New York. The girls went on their skateboards and the actor was attentive to each of them. For instance, he took them by the hand to make sure they didn’t trip.

It did not go unnoticed. Julia Fox enjoyed the night in Paris and showed her particular outfit: a leather dress with a zipper in the middle, and chains on the sides. In addition, she wore long gloves and buccaneers. She was a total black, including her leather bag

Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz took a romantic walk through the streets of London, where they are fulfilling work commitments. The couple walked hand in hand and stopped for lunch at an exclusive restaurant.

Sofia Vergara wore a colorful look to arrive at the recordings of “America’s Got Talent” in Los Angeles: she wore a printed Versace skirt that she combined with a Dior bag, a basic black T-shirt and transparent heels

A different day. Joy Corrigan and her sister Gina enjoyed an afternoon in the pool and sun. They looked for the occasion and took selfies. In addition, they wore the cowboy-style boots and hats that they had worn during the weekend at the Coachella music festival.

He didn’t want photos. Selena Gomez went to eat with Martin Short at a restaurant in Santa Monica and when she saw that there were photographers she covered her face trying to keep her low profile. He, meanwhile, had no qualms about being photographed

Jessica Alba was photographed when she left a supermarket and went to her private car with the cart to unload the bags. She wore a casual look: light pants, a blue shirt with a light blue sweater on her shoulders, and an animal print wallet.

Workday. Heidi Klum greeted the photographers who were waiting for her at the America’s Got Talent studio in Los Angeles and showed her look: a green maxi vest that she combined with her bag and black high-heeled shoes

Jennifer Lopez was photographed as she continues to look for houses to move in with Ben Affleck. This time, she toured real estate in the Beverly Hills area accompanied by agents who are helping the couple. The artist wore a total white look: a long dress with a brown leather belt that she combined with her bag (Photos: The Grosby Group)

