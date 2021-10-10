Julia from unknown to “Pretty Woman”: because that film has become legendary

Over two million and seven hundred thousand spectators on Rai 1, for the 29th rerun of a film that continues to be an incredible success, which does not feel the passage of time and which, when broadcast on state television, attracted almost 14% of share. The confirmation that “Pretty Woman”, a combination of a romantic tale and a brilliant film, has really entered the collective imagination.

The film is close to half a billion in box office, is successful on all platforms and does not lose its edge. It is a very successful modern version of Cinderella and the Prince, with the prostitute Vivian who, paid as a woman of pleasure and company by the very rich Edward, will be able to redeem herself socially, will win her heart, amaze high society and crown with him what she it seemed an impossible dream of love.

Pretty Woman made Julia Roberts, then a substantial stranger, a true superstar. A female icon adored and imitated all over the world. It wasn’t easy to land the role. Before her, director Garry Marshall had thought of other actresses, contacting Meg Ryan, Karen Allen, Valeria Golino, Michelle Pfeiffer, Jennifer Jason Leigh and others. Then came Julia. And nothing was the same as before.

Cinematic genre included: conceived as a drama, Pretty Woman was turned into a comedy. Never was an idea more correct.