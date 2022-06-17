Julia Gama wanted to leave Niurka Marcos on the floor, but the fans put her in her place

Julia Gama and Niurka

In one of his first statements after leaving The House of Celebrities 2, Julia Range nothing was saved to talk about Niurka Marcos, one of the most controversial of the Telemundo mansion. And although she surely thought she would win the support of the networks, the fans put her in her place.

After obtaining the majority of viewers’ votes, the Brazilian beauty said goodbye to Telemundo’s reality show and was one of the guests on the La Mesa Caliente program on Wednesday, June 15. During the show, she expanded when talking about the Cuban star and what she supposedly had done to her when the cameras were off.

Julia gave Niurka everything, but the networks reacted

Julia Range accused Niurka Marcos of being a woman without class and not being able to express herself with words but resorting to vulgarities. In addition, she said she was very sure of what she built with Rafa inside The House of the Famousso she would not be afraid of what the Cuban might do to separate them.

His statements were shared in a short clip from the Telemundo show where the opinions of the fans were not long in coming. The vast majority recommended that she not make any more comments of this type because she no longer has anything to do in the competition, while others put her at the same level of Niurka because of the way he expressed himself about her on television.

