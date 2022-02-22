Julia Garner: everything that is known about the actress who stars in ‘Inventing Anna’

The American Julia Garner is one of the actresses of the moment with one of the series that is located in the top ten of reproductions at the international level. She today she is in the spotlight for her interpretation of her ‘Ruth’ in the Ozarksand the one of Ana‘ from ‘Inventing Anna’ on Netflix.

It is worth mentioning that Julia Garner ventured into the world of acting since she was a child, she is a native of New York and was born on February 1, 1994. She began to be famous for her role as ‘Ruth’ Langamore in the series ‘Ozark’ and was present in movies like ‘The Assitant’, ‘The Perks of Being Invisible’ and ‘Sin City: a Dame to Kill for’. On the other hand, she already ventured into Netflix before ‘Ozark’ and ‘Inventing Anna’ with the series ‘The Americans’ and in ‘Maniac’.

