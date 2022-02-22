Julia Garner: everything that is known about the actress who stars in ‘Inventing Anna’

The American Julia Garner is one of the actresses of the moment with one of the series that is located in the top ten of reproductions at the international level. She today she is in the spotlight for her interpretation of her ‘Ruth’ in the Ozarksand the one of Ana‘ from ‘Inventing Anna’ on Netflix.

It is worth mentioning that Julia Garner ventured into the world of acting since she was a child, she is a native of New York and was born on February 1, 1994. She began to be famous for her role as ‘Ruth’ Langamore in the series ‘Ozark’ and was present in movies like ‘The Assitant’, ‘The Perks of Being Invisible’ and ‘Sin City: a Dame to Kill for’. On the other hand, she already ventured into Netflix before ‘Ozark’ and ‘Inventing Anna’ with the series ‘The Americans’ and in ‘Maniac’.

Garner had her first acting jobs when she was 15 to combat her shyness, and her stage debut came at age 17 in the film Martha Marcy May Marlene (by Sean Durkin), where she played Sarah. Then, in 2012, director David Chase invited her to play a small role that he wrote specifically for her in her movie ‘Not Fade Away’.

His leading role in ‘Inventing Anna’

The truth is that his latest production seems to be taking an unexpected turn in his career as it has become the hit of the moment. The ‘Inventing Anna’ miniseries tells the story of Anna Sorokin/Anna Delvey’s scam of New York’s upper class. She created a fake profile as a German millionaire. Between 2013 and 2017, Anna Delvey stole from different people with the aim of building a house for art and culture.

The success of ‘Inventing Anna’ has made Julia the center of attention for these weeks of February and Garner has even become an ambassador for Prada and Swarovski.