Julia Garner, pure talent

Julia Garner, star of the beautiful TV series Ozark, is one of the most talented actresses of her generation

zark is a series that we should thank for so many reasons. First of all, the fact that it is an exceptional show, essentially flawless, able to combine the concept of binge watching with superb quality, which is increasingly rare in the world of television serials.

Part of the merits must undoubtedly be given to the characters, to an extraordinary artistic cast that made the most of the handyman talent of Jason Bateman rediscover, confirmed that of Laura Linney, but above all revealed the qualities of some performers hitherto little known. to the general public.

Among these, needless to say, Julia Garner.

The young actress has established herself in a short time by taking over the series and establishing herself as one of the most valid among the emerging interpreters of the so-called Generation Y, although it is not yet enjoying the success that many of its own colleagues of the same age they are getting or have already obtained.

But who is behind the iconic face of Ruth Langmore?

Julia Garner was born in the Bronx, in Riverdale, into a family of artists. Her mother, Tami Gingold, is a therapist, but she was a successful comedian in Israel, her homeland. His father, Thomas Garner, is an Ohio-born painter and art teacher.

The geniuses of art are there, therefore, and Garner takes the path of cinema, making her debut at the age of 17 on the big screen with the film Martha’s escape (2011) by Sean Durkin, with a supporting role that nevertheless allows her to work alongside Elizabeth Olsen and Sarah Paulson, and above all to receive a nomination at the Gotham Independent Film Awards, then obtaining the following year, in 2012, of the awards at the Bombay International Film Festival and the Buster International Children’s Film Festival, as best actress for the role in Electrick Children by Rebecca Thomas, where she plays Rachel, a fifteen-year-old – actually Julia Garner is now of age, but looks considerably fewer years, as they also point out several times in Ozark – who grows up in a community of Mormons.

A small curiosity concerning the first part of the filmography of Julia Garner it is precisely the repeated presence of religion, or of sects, in the plot of many films or serials in which he takes part. We just mentioned Electrick Children, but the following year Garner has a pretty big role in the horror drama We are what we are by Jim Mickle, playing one of the two young daughters of the Parkers, a disturbing family that feeds substantially on human flesh but at the same time very religious.

Instead, exorcism is the leitmovit of the next film in which Garner stars, that is The Last Exorcism – Deliver us from evil, by Ed Gass-Donnelly, and here too the actress plays a leading role.

There is little mainstream, as you may have noticed in these titles but in general in his curriculum vitae, except probably Sin City – A woman to kill for by Frank Miller, where he has a small part.

However, greater notoriety comes with its entry into the small screen.

In 2015 he starred in The Americans, for a total of ten episodes, but it is obviously the most often mentioned Ozark to launch it definitely. From here on, other television collaborations will arrive, from the miniseries Waco to the forgettable Dirty John, in which he excels with the character of Terra Newell, the daughter of the protagonist, on which the fate of her mother’s stalker, the John (Eric Bana) who gives the series its name, will depend.

Although he is not one of the protagonists, his role in is also relevant Maniac, the controversial but fascinating series by Cary Fukunaga with Jonah Hill ed Emma Stone.

Inventing Anna. Julia Garner as Anna Delvey in episode 102 of Inventing Anna. Cr. Aaron Epstein / Netflix © 2021

In all these years, in short, despite never having been at the center of the star system, Garner has shown that she is an actress with great artistic qualities.

Not an ordinary beauty, of those irrepressible ones that make their way in entertainment (although in the States, fortunately, the matter is a little different), but talent, charm and charisma to sell. And above all, a lot of dedication to work and the desire to do well.

“You have the balls to be so small,” says a drug dealer in Ozark referring to Ruth, and the same goes for many of Garner’s characters so far, and no doubt the actress herself.

Although she is not the protagonist, in the choral Ozark Ruth Langmore acts as a junction to the intertwining and development of many events that follow one another and which guarantee the many plot twists of the show, therefore the numerous awards and nominations in 2018 are no coincidence. and in 2021, again for the same role in Ozark.

In 2020 the actress ended up on the big screen with another successful character, playing Jane, assistant to a film producer who is a sex maniac, in the film The Assistant by Ketty Green, while we will soon see her on the small screen with Inventing Anna, series of Shonda Rimes that will come up Netflix in February, inspired by a true story, that of the scammer Anna Delvey. Which in the series will be precisely interpreted by Julia Garner.

In this period the actress split on the sets of Ozark And Inventing Anna, and imagine the difficulties in preparing and stepping into the shoes of two such complicated roles. “It was probably the hardest thing I’ve had to do in my life. They are not easy women to interpret “, Garner said in an interview with Town & Country.

But her ability to approach complex characters is precisely what makes her different from many other actresses of her generation and therefore the right interpreter for like Ruth or Anna. For Julia Garner “the two characters have points in common:“ They don’t think and then act; they act and then they think. Ruth would see right through Anna ”.

Instead, before acting, she thinks and rethinks, she studies the moves and behaviors of the characters she has to play. He carefully observed the interviews with Delvey to extract something from her, her mannerisms and even her accent. Still, what is amazing according to the producer Jessica Pressler it is precisely the fact that physically she is very different from the original Anna.

“Julia lives there without physically resembling her. It’s incredible. It’s not makeup and hair, it’s real acting, ”says Pressler.

While we look forward to seeing Inventing Anna and the second part from Ozark 4, we hope that Julia Garner will still be hired to play complex women with a strong character, as she has always done so far with excellent results. For more than a year, some rumors have been competing to play Madonna in a biopic, but for now the actress has denied it. That would be another incredible challenge for Julia Garner, the right chance for consecration and to show everyone her talent once again.