Julia Keleher would be released from prison on July 22 after serving her federal sentence for fraud

The convicted ex-secretary of the Department of Education Julia Kelherwho pleaded guilty to committing fraud while in office under the administration of Ricardo Rossellowill be released from prison in just over a week, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons and confirmed by his legal representative, the former federal prosecutor Maria Dominguez.

According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, the release date is Friday, July 22, exactly in 11 days.

Keleher is currently serving time at Alderson Prison, located in West Virginia. This minimum security prison is one of two prisons that the defense had asked the court to transfer to the former Secretary of Education. The other was FCI Danbury in Connecticut.

“Well, if that is the date that the Bureau says, that is… she was sentenced to six months in jail”Domínguez told Primera Hora, through a phone call.

The lawyer noted that she maintains constant communication with Keleher, who pleaded guilty in June 2021 to two charges of conspiring to commit fraud, including having negotiated with a company the subcontracting of his assistant and having signed a letter in which he supported that widen a street next to the Padre Rufo school, in Santurce, in exchange for a discount on the purchase of an apartment in the Ciudadela housing complex.

“We have frequent communication”said the lawyer about the convict who in December 2021, and as part of an agreement with the defense, was sentenced by the federal judge Pedro A. Delgado Hernandez, to six months in prison and one year of supervised release under house arrest. In addition, he fined her $21,000 equal to the benefits he illegally obtained. He must also offer community services.

Domínguez said that, after leaving prison, Keleher will coordinate with the Federal Probation Office what community services he will perform.

“It doesn’t have to be in Puerto Rico”indicated the legal representative without offering more details on the matter.

Last December, and prior to hearing his sentence, Keleher wanted to express himself in court, taking the time to apologize to the people of Puerto Rico.

“To the people of Puerto Rico, I would like to apologize for the pain and sorrow that some of the actions I took when I was Secretary of Education may have caused you. The children of Puerto Rico are the most intelligent in the world and they deserve a much better education system than they have had”he maintained at the time with a broken voice.

“My hope is that now, that I have pleaded guilty, attention can be directed so that the youth of Puerto Rico can have access to the resources that they so richly deserve and on which the future of the island depends,” added the convict. that is prohibited from being able to contract with the government of Puerto Rico and the United States in the future.

Keleher was replaced as Secretary of Education by Hernandez chose.

What did he plead guilty to?

Keleher was arrested on July 10, 2019 by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in the federal capital. In all, she was charged with nine criminal charges, primarily conspiracy and fraud, which is alleged to have reached $13 million. But, with her plea deal, Keleher dropped most of the charges she faced on two separate indictments that threatened her with up to 20 years in prison.

According to the federal indictment, The former Secretary of Education ceded the land of the Padre Rufo school, in Santurce, so that the contractor could make a passive park for the community. In exchange, it was alleged that Keleher obtained benefits in his favor for the lease and purchase of an apartment in Ciudadela.

According to the allegations, in June 2018 it was agreed that the former official would reach an agreement to acquire a two-bedroom apartment, valued at $297,500. The rent that Keleher paid until August 2018 was $1. The deal was supposed to be that after this date she was to pay $1,500, but she didn’t. Finally, he bought the property on December 4, 2018.

The deal, it was alleged, was that Keleher would receive a $12,000 “bonus” for the purchase of the apartment. It was not established if the former Secretary of Education received the money or if the amount was subtracted from the total price of the apartment when she bought it.

The apparent deal was made with a real estate company owned by Ariel Gutierrez Rodriguez, co-defendant in the case against Keleher and who pleaded guilty on May 2 to violating section four of title 18 of the United States Code, for not reporting his knowledge related to the commission of a crime. The guilty plea was made after reaching an agreement with the Federal Prosecutor’s Office

In this case, the crime was robbery and bribery in connection with programs that receive federal funds. The man was accused of not informing the authorities and trying to hide the crime, at the request of others, with a letter that appeared to authorize a construction project valued at more than $5,000 to be signed by an agent of the Department of Education, in this Keleher case, despite the lack of authority of said agent to authorize that project.

The sentencing hearing against Gutiérrez Rodríguez is scheduled for Tuesday, August 2.