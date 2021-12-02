Julia Roberts: 10 things you don’t know about the actress

Julia Roberts she is one of those actresses who doesn’t seem to have any kind of flaw. Her dazzling smile instantly cheers up everything around her and infects all the people around her, continuing to make her audience fall in love with her. Her career has had a career that has allowed her to take risks and then to give life to memorable characters that the public and the history of cinema will never forget.

Here, then, are ten things you don’t know about Julia Roberts.

Julia Roberts: her films and TV series

1. Has starred in famous films. Julia Roberts began her acting career way back in 1987, making her film debut School of firefighters and in Unrestrained females the next year. But it is with Mystic Pizza, of 1988, that Roberts begins to gain some popularity that will expand more and more two years after the famous con Pretty Woman. From here on his has been a continuous rise to success, achieved thanks to films like In bed with the enemy (1991), Hook – Captain Hook (1991), The Pelican Report (1993), Michael Collins (1996), Everyone says I Love You (1996), My best friend’s Wedding (1997), Notting Hill (1999) If you run away, I’ll marry you (1999) and Erin Brockovich – Strong as the truth (2000), thanks to which she won the Oscar for Best Actress. He later acts in Ocean’s Eleven – Place your bets (2001), Confessions of a Dangerous Mind (2002), Mona Lisa Smile (2003), Charlie Wilson’s War (2007), Eat, pray, love (2010), Love Suddenly – Larry Crowne (2011), snow-white (2012), Osage County Secrets (2013) Money Monster – The other side of money (2016), Wonder (2017) and Ben is Back (2018).

2. Julia Roberts has worked in some TV series and has also been a voice actress. During her thirty-year career, the American actress has also participated in several TV series, especially at the beginning, such as Crime Story (1987), Miami Vice (1988), Friends (1996) and Law & Order – The two faces of justice (1999). In recent years he has instead starred in the TV movie The Normal Heart (2014) and in the series Homecoming (2018) and Gaslit (2021). But not only that: Roberts has also participated in the dubbing of animated films such as Ant Bully – An ant life (2006), Charlotte’s canvas (2006) and The Smurfs – Journey of the secret forest (2017).

Julia Roberts in Friends

3. Had a cameo in the hit sitcom. In the thirteenth episode of the second season of Friends Roberts appears as Susie Moss, a former schoolmate of Chandler Bing. Convincing her to participate, however, seems not to have been easy at all. The actress seems to have in fact responded to the request of Matthew Perry, one of the protagonists, stating that she would only participate if he wrote her an article on quantum physics. The actor without hesitation threw himself into the enterprise, managing to conquer the actress and her cameo.

Julia Roberts in Notting Hill

4. He was the first choice for the role. In the hit romantic comedy of 1999, Roberts plays Anna Scott, a celebrity who falls in love with William Thacker, a bookstore owner in Notting Hill. Julia Roberts was the one and only choice for the role, even though the writers didn’t expect her to accept. Her agent, however, told her it was “the best romantic comedy he had ever read“. At that point, Roberts after reading the script decided that she would participate in the film without any doubt.

5. Had an “argument” with his co-star. In the role of William Thacker there is Hugh Grant, who let out his nervousness about having to kiss Roberts during the shoot. The actor, in fact, claimed to be afraid of her mouth, which was deemed too big. At the time, it seemed to generate a certain friction between the two, which later however cleared up and reconciled.

Julia Roberts is on Instagram

6. Has a profile on the famous social network. Although notoriously reserved about her private life, the actress has not said no to her presence on the social network Instagram. On this you can in fact find his profile followed by 9.3 million followers. With over two hundred posts, the actress is used to sharing news about her works, curiosities from behind the scenes of the projects in which she acts but also moments of daily leisure with friends and family. By following it you can therefore stay updated on all its news.

Julia Roberts: husband, children and Herny Daniel Moder

7. Julia Roberts has been married since 2002. The American actress married the cameraman on July 4, 2002 Daniel Moder. Although she has always kept her family and love life private, she has recently opened up a lot and has declared that she is very much in love with her husband and that she is lucky to have him by her side. In short, after a turbulent sentimental period (the first marriage with the country singer Lyle Lovett, shipwrecked almost immediately, the relationship broke off with Kiefer Sutherland a few days before the wedding and the four-year relationship with the actor Benjamin Bratt), the actress found the peace she deserved.

8. Julia Roberts has three children. With Daniel Moder the actress also granted her wish to become a mother. In fact, in 2004 the twins were born Hazel Patricia And Phinnaeus Walter, born on November 28, while the third child, Henry, was born on June 18, 2007.

9. Julia Roberts raised her children without telling them she was famous. A while ago, Roberts revealed that she did not tell her children that she was a celebrity and famous, without knowing exactly what she did for a living. This just to be able to grow them well and to ensure that she was only their mother and not primarily the famous actress. Roberts has in fact always been very protective of them and there are very few photos that portray her with her children.

Julia Roberts: age and height of the actress today

10. Julia Roberts is a gorgeous 50-year-old. The American actress was born on October 28, 1967 in Smyrna, Georgia, to Walter Grady Roberts and Betty Lou Bredemus, and is the younger sister of actors Eric and Lisa and aunt of Emma Roberts. The actress is 1.75 meters tall overall.

Sources: IMDb, biography