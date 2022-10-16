Julia Roberts, 54, is the epitome of elegance in a monochrome ensemble at the Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles.

|

He received the first Icon Award at the Academy Museum Of Motion Pictures gala, which is being held this year for the second time.

And Julia Roberts rocked every inch of the award winner on Saturday night while attending the star-studded gala in Los Angeles.

The 54-year-old actress looked the epitome of elegance in a monochromatic ensemble consisting of a dress, blazer and pair of heels.

While most of the dress was black, the fabric over the neckline was white and adorned with ruffles, reminiscent of 19th-century men’s blouses.

With his auburn locks in a sleek gamine cut, he draped a fashionable black blazer over his shoulders without putting his hands in the sleeves with a white pocket square.

Julia accessorized with dainty silver earrings and opted for a blush makeup palette with a shimmery nude lip.

When it was first held last September, the star-studded event managed to raise a whopping $11 million for the new museum, per The Hollywood Reporter.

Other honorees this year include Doctor Strange star Tilda Swinton, who is being presented with the Visionary Award, which honors “an artist or scholar whose extensive body of work has advanced the art of cinema.”

The Vantage Award celebrating ‘an artist or scholar who has helped contextualize and challenge dominant narratives around cinema’ goes to Steve McQueen, the director of 12 Years a Slave and Shame.

Parasite producer Miky Lee, who is also the vice chair of the Academy Museum board, will receive the Pillar Award in honor of her “exemplary leadership and support of the Academy Museum.”

Oscar-winning actresses Lupita Nyong’o and Halle Berry will host the gala with television mogul Ryan Murphy and successful horror producer Jason Blum.

Former TCM host Jacqueline Stewart, who was named director of the Academy Museum in July, praised Julia earlier this year when it was announced she would receive the icon award.

“Throughout her long and renowned career, Julia has embodied iconic characters and memorable roles. We are delighted to honor her continued excellence in the industry and her contribution to the arts,” she gushed.

“We are deeply grateful to Julia, Miky, Steve and Tilda, to Rolex and to our co-chairs and host committee for making our second annual gala an evening to remember.”

The Academy Museum opened last year just four days after the first gala, sparking a firestorm of controversy over its political bias.

Critics criticized the museum for emphasizing the contributions of various minorities to the American film industry while ignoring white Jewish immigrants from Central and Eastern Europe who played a major role in creating Hollywood.

The museum responded to the pushback by announcing in March that they would add a permanent exhibit highlighting the Jewish history of the movie business.