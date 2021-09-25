Julia Roberts: age, husband, children, brother, photos yesterday and today, movies, white hair, Instagram

Julia Roberts she is one of the most famous international actresses, loved by audiences of all ages. A beautiful, attractive, talented and extraordinary artist who needs no introduction. A star of the Hollywood firmament who has chosen to accept the signs that time leaves on her body in a natural way, welcoming the first white hair as part of her life. Let’s get to know it better.

Who is Julia Roberts?

Julia Roberts is the quintessential Hollywood face actress, beautiful beyond measure, a natural talent for acting, with the innate ability to make every character portrayed almost real. Each of her films immediately became a global success to the point that she was the highest paid actress in the world throughout 1991 and the first half of the 2000s.

Nominated by People magazine among 50 most beautiful people in the world eleven times and the most beautiful of all five times: 1991, 2000, 2005, 2010 and 2011. In 2011, finally, she was named one of the 100 Most Attractive Women of All Time. Today Julia Roberts has chosen to devote herself to her family, her husband and three children. They are the ones who give her true happiness and she lives every day like any other person, aware that the beauty of the past is slowly transformed into maturity and elegance, with the natural changes that the years bring with them.

Age

Julia Roberts is 54 years old: she was born in Smyrna, United States of America, on October 28, 1967, under the zodiac sign of Scorpio.

Real name

The Pretty Woman actress is named Julia Fiona Roberts in the registry office.

Husband and children of Julia Roberts

Daniel Moder is Julia’s husband, married on 4 July 2002, cameraman by profession. An immense love envelops the couple and the actress feels completely satisfied and happy in the role of wife and mother of three beautiful children: the heterozygous twins Hazel Patricia and Phinnaeus Walter, born on November 28, 2004 and Henry, born on 18 June 2007.

Brother of Julia Roberts

Julia’s elder brother is called Eric Roberts. An actor too, he is one of the most popular actors in the world of cinema and father of actress Emma Roberts. Between the two brothers there has not always been a good relationship mainly due to family differences, even if some rumors attribute the contrasts to a sort of envy on the part of Eric towards Julia.

Photos yesterday and today

Julia Roberts film

A list of great successes is Julia Roberts’ film career, with films that have made the history of world cinema. Here are the titles:

School of firefighters, directed by J. Christian Ingvordsen (1987);

Unrestrained females, directed by Joan Freeman (1988);

Mystic Pizza, directed by Donald Petrie (1988);

Blood ties, directed by Peter Masterson (1989);

Steel flowers, directed by Herbert Ross (1989);

Pretty Woman, directed by Garry Marshall (1990);

Deadly line, directed by Joel Schumacher (1990);

In bed with the enemy, directed by Joseph Ruben (1991);

Love Choice – The Story of Hilary and Victor (Dying Young), directed by Joel Schumacher (1991);

Hook – Captain Hook (Hook), directed by Steven Spielberg (1991);

The Pelican Report (The Pelican Brief), directed by Alan J. Pakula (1993);

Very special correspondents, directed by Charles Shyer (1994);

Prêt-à-Porter, directed by Robert Altman (1994);

Something to Talk About, directed by Lasse Hallström (1995);

Mary Reilly, directed by Stephen Frears (1996);

Michael Collins, directed by Neil Jordan (1996);

Everyone Says I Love You (Everyone Says I Love You), directed by Woody Allen (1996);

My Best Friend’s Wedding, directed by PJ Hogan (1997);

Conspiracy Theory, directed by Richard Donner (1997);

Stepmom, directed by Chris Columbus (1998);

Notting Hill, directed by Roger Michell (1999);

Runaway Bride, directed by Garry Marshall (1999);

Two thousand years with the films of Julia Roberts

Erin Brockovich – Strong as the truth (Erin Brockovich), by Steven Soderbergh (2000)

The Mexican – Love without the safety catch, directed by Gore Verbinski (2000);

The perfect lovers (America’s Sweethearts), directed by Joe Roth (2001);

Ocean’s Eleven – Place your bets, directed by Steven Soderbergh (2001);

Grand Champion, directed by Barry Tubb (2002) – cameo;

Corruption empire, directed by Matt Penn (2002);

Confessions of a Dangerous Mind, directed by George Clooney (2002);

Full Frontal, directed by Steven Soderbergh (2002);

Mona Lisa Smile, directed by Mike Newell (2003);

Closer, directed by Mike Nichols (2004);

Ocean’s Twelve, directed by Steven Soderbergh (2004);

Charlie Wilson’s War, directed by Mike Nichols (2007);

A Secret Between Us (Fireflies In The Garden), directed by Dennis Lee (2008);

Duplicity, directed by Tony Gilroy (2009);

Appointment with love, directed by Garry Marshall (2010);

Eat, pray, love, directed by Ryan Murphy (2010);

Love Suddenly – Larry Crowne, directed by Tom Hanks (2011);

snow-white, directed by Tarsem Singh (2012);

Osage County Secrets (August: Osage County), directed by John Wells (2013);

Secret in Their Eyes, directed by Billy Ray (2015);

Money Monster – The other side of money (Money Monster), directed by Jodie Foster (2016);

Mother’s Day, directed by Garry Marshall (2016);

Wonder, directed by Stephen Chbosky (2017);

Ben is Back, directed by Peter Hedges (2018).

White hair

As proof that for Julia Roberts aging is synonymous only with the passing years and not a rush to always and perpetually young, she decided to leave some strands of white hair on her temples. In this way the actress accepts with grace and the always enormous elegance that distinguishes her the natural changes of the time.

Instagram

With over 9 million followers on her Instagram profile, Julia Roberts confirms her being a three hundred and sixty diva. If you too want to be part of it and not miss any of its updates, click HERE.