Julia Roberts: all about her new series ‘Gaslit’

Julia Roberts She returns with everything in the new Starz production, where she looks totally different and in which she shows a new facet in her career as an actress.

Leaving the cinema behind Julia Roberts decides to dumbbell with Sean Penn in the next political series that we will all be talking about very soon. Know all the details of ‘gaslit’ the new series of Starz that will turn heads.

What is ‘Gaslit’ about?

The new political thriller, the sensation of the moment, focuses on the story of Martha Mitchell, (Julie Roberts) and his is pompous John Mitchell (Sean Penn), who at the time was the Attorney General of the United States during the term of former President Richard Nixon, while the Watergate scandal was unfolding (it was a great political event that took place in the early 1970s as a result of the robbery of documents in the Watergate office complex in Washington).

Giving life to Martha Mitchell, Julia Roberts makes her first leading role for TV. Courtesy

The most interesting thing about this production is the vital role that the ‘Pretty Woman’ actress has in the story, since according to reports it was the same Martha Mitchell who betrayed her husband for the Watergate scandal because she was a fan of investigating journalistic work, it was so in unofficial reports, it is ensured that this character in real life was beaten, captive and discredited by those who defended the government. In an interview with David Frost in 1977, Nixon stated that: ‘If it hadn’t been for Martha, there would have been no Watergate.’

Who are part of the cast of ‘Gaslit’?

Without giving you many spoilers about this explosive plot, this series marks a very important step in the life of the 54-year-old actress, since the occasions in which she has participated on the small screen have been counted, let us remember that it was part of a episode of ‘Friends’ in 1996 when she was one of the naughty girlfriends of Chandler and just 2 years later he participated in ‘Murphy Brown’ and in 1999 in an episode of ‘Law and order’. And more than a decade later, she made a guest appearance on the Emmy-nominated Amazon Prime series ‘Homecoming.’