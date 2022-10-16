Julia Roberts, an icon of men’s fashion with these 6 ‘looks’









Surely if there is someone who can afford to wear any kind of suit and always be elegant… That’s Julia Roberts, the queen of romantic comedies. The actress goes beyond conventional styles. We have always been accustomed to seeing her on the red carpets of awards ceremonies with jacket and pants and even a tie, an element of fashion related to men mainly. But Roberts has been conquering us since the 90s with a thousand ways and colors to wear these garments. In his last appearance during the Academy Museum Galathe interpreter returns to give a lesson in elegance with his fetish brand, Gucci. We review the top outfits by Julia Roberts that make it the menswear ambassador.

1. Julia Roberts at the 2022 Academy Museum Gala Julia Roberts attends the Academy Museum Gala to receive the Icon Award for his incredible film career. However, the actress is not only a hollywood icon and the cinema, it is also of the fashion. Specifically the male. So for such a special day, one of his most classic styles could not be missing.









Julia Roberts at the Academy Museum Gala 2022 The actress opts for masculine designs on the rugs GTRES It is a great look Thom Brown signature black with a short tail that stands out for the White shirt from below that is born in the chest. Complement your style chopard jewelrya firm for which she is an ambassador, and her hair pulled back.

2. Julia Roberts in Gucci x Adidas Julia Roberts and George Clooney they are in full promotion of his new movie: journey to paradise. And three days before making an impact with the previous design, the actress also appeared before the media with a costume. This time a very special one in which Gucci and Adidas have collaborated to make a stunning beige two-piece with black accents. A perfect combo between sophistication and fun made up of a jacket and trousers with the classic adidas black lined stripes to the sides.









Adidas x Gucci, only for Julia Roberts The actress looks like a stewardess GTRES roberts he combined it with a white shirta black tie, high heels in black and aviator sunglasses. It definitely looks like a Stewardess and the artist herself later posted a fun video on Instagram imitating the instructions given on airplanes before takeoff.

3. Julia Roberts at the 1990 Golden Globes Now, to remember the first major appearance of the actress in a male suit from head to toe you have to go back 30 years. We refer to the award ceremony for the 1990 Golden Globeswhere Julia Roberts won her first major award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in steel magnolias. She picked it up with a Giorgio Armani signature check XXL suit with tie.









Julia Roberts, winner of the Golden Globe in 1990 Was the suit too big for you? This is how he received the award GTRES The artist revealed in the magazine InStyle that bought the suit on the rack because she loved the shape of it: “For me, this was the ideal example of dressing up,” she said. The following year she repeated her quirky look with a navy blue skirt suit with sheer black stockings.

4. Julia Roberts in yellow for New York The actress has a very tight schedule when he is promoting one of his films. And it seems that this year is being very special in terms of costumes it refers to her. She arrived in style Late Show with Stephen Colbert. As if it were a sunflower, butter yellow whole. In addition, he did it with a completely custom lafayette 148 New York.









Julia Roberts brings color to the streets of New York In this yellow Gucci suit James Devaney The pants, wide cut and finished with an above-the-ankle hem, they match the bright spring pastel color of the jacket and buttons. A look that Julia Roberts broke with black oxford shoes with high-heels. Without a doubt, a very different style from the one she wore that night during the program: a Moschino Ace of Hearts suit from the spring 1994 prêt-à-porter collection with touches of vintage.

5. Julia Roberts, in a tuxedo for the magazine she in France In addition, in June 2022 Julia Roberts has posed for the French edition of the magazine she with this elegant pink tuxedo.









Julia Roberts poses for ‘Elle France’ In an elegant pearl pink tuxedo ELLE FRANCE