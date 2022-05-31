Julia Roberts and a curious description about her new movie: “It will surely be terrible”

Vianney Le Caer

No one doubts the convening power of Julie Roberts, The actress does not lose validity and retains her place as one of the stars with great popularity and prestige in Hollywood. For this reason, her return to the big screen, within the framework of a romantic comedy and accompanied by none other than George Clooney, is one of the most anticipated projects. However, in a recent interview, Roberts referred to this film in a very particular way. “It’s probably terrible, because it has too much potential to be great,” she said.

During her time at the Cannes festival, where she presented the award for young film promises, called Trophée Chopard, Julia Roberts took a few minutes to promote the film Ticket to Paradise. In reference to that project, the actress had a curious adjective to refer to it. And during a chat with Variety, the protagonist of Pretty Woman commented, “George plays my ex-husband. I think it’s very funny. But the movie will surely be terrible, because it has too much potential to be great, so it will just destroy itself. I think that should be the slogan of the film: Surely it is terrible. I’m so glad my publicist is on a plane right now.”

For Roberts, working with Clooney again was one of the things she was most excited about. Ticket to Paradise. Both starred in the saga the big scam and showed tremendous chemistry on screen. In a note, Roberts spoke about the importance of the look of his partner, when accepting this new job: “The truth is that George felt that everything worked only with me. And somehow, we were both available to do it, and that’s where we set sail.”

On the other hand, Ticket to Paradise marks Julia’s return to romantic comedy, one of the genres in which she was the great reference for several years, in the late ’90s and early 2000s. Then the actress began to star in feature films closer to drama, something which gave rise to a rumor that she did not want to do more comedy. But in a recent note, Roberts noted that this was never the case, and she explained the simple reason why she had moved away from that genre: “If I had thought something was really good, I would do it. But it also adds that I have three children going through adolescence. So that requires that I not only ask myself if the script they offer me is good, but also that I have to combine it with my husband’s work schedule and the boys’ summer vacations.

With a release date in the United States for October this year, Ticket to Paradise tells the story of a teenager who, during a tourist trip to Bali, decides to marry a young man she meets there. Her father and her mother, divorced years ago, decide to join forces and travel to that place to ask her daughter to reconsider and resume her studies. Of course, over the course of the story, the adults might reconnect with a romantic bond they thought was lost. Along with Roberts and Clooney, they will also be Billie Lourd, Lucas Bravo, Kaitlyn Dever Y Amanda O’Dempsey.