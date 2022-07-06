Julia Roberts and a passionate message for her husband: “I can’t stop kissing you”

Julia Roberts and her husband, cinematographer Danny Moder, are celebrating a major milestone in their relationship.. The couple just met 20 years of marriage and the actress celebrated it with a passionate virtual dedication to her great love.

the star of A place called Notting Hill took to Instagram to commemorate the special event and shared a photo in which she is seen tenderly kissing her husband.

“Twenty” wrote the Oscar winner next to the image, adding the hashtags “ I can’t stop smiling” and “I can’t stop kissing you” . Many celebrities congratulated the 54-year-old star on her wedding anniversary, including Rita Wilson and Emma Roberts, the actress’s niece.

The couple met in 2000 on the set of the movie The Mexican, in which Moder worked as a cameraman and Julia starred in the title role alongside Brad Pitt. At that time, the interpreter he was still dating Benjamin Bratt and Moder was married to Argentinian make-up artist Vera Steimberg but those who know their history say that what happened between them was a real crush.

Moder filed for divorce from his wife and when they both regained singleness, they began a courtship that was formalized two years later, when they both said “I do” at their New Mexico ranch in 2002. In 2004, they had twins Hazel and Phinnaeus.and in 2007 Henry, the couple’s youngest son, was born.

Roberts and Moder make up uone of the longest-lasting couples in the industry. For the protagonist of Pretty Woman success, as he has commented on more than one occasion, is simply knowing how to take care of each other -and pamper each other. “There is no secret, no magic trick. I simply found the person with whom to build my life. But if I had to give any advice it would be: kissing your partner is the best thing to maintain a healthy relationship ”, assured the actress to the presenter Mario López in the program Extra a few years ago.

Both stand out for preserving their privacy, although the actress usually shares sweet images together on special dates. On last Valentine’s Day, for example, she posted a picture in which she can also be seen kissing her husband.

As to Moder, it should be noted that he is the son of producer Mike Moder, born in Los Angeles. Although he has a degree in Psychology, it was the cameras that marked his professional path.

He started his career as production assistant in 1995 on the film red tide and as a cinematographer he has worked on movies for television such as The Normal Heart, for which he was nominated for an Emmy, and also in films on the big screen such as Mr. and Mrs. Smith, Spider-Man 3, Mona Lisa’s smile Y Secret in their Eyes, the remake of the Argentine film The secret of your eyes.

In these last two, and also in The Normal HeartHBO film directed by Ryan Murphy, coincided with his wife in front of the cameras.