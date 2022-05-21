Julia Roberts and Anne Hathaway conquer with styles

The actresses have stolen all eyes in their attendance at the Cannes festival. Anne Hathaway, as if she were the princess of Genovia, has surprised her fans and the French Riviera with each of her ‘looks’ for the promotion of ‘Armageddon Time’.

And it is that Hathaway, in addition to the rest of the attendees, knows that Cannes is not only a platform to show the best of current cinema, but also to maximize fashion and show it in all its splendor. As soon as she set foot on the French Riviera, the actress stole all eyes with a colorful Shiaparelli suit, very appropriate for the French summer.

However, one of the dresses that has dazzled festival goers has been the white Armani Privé that she wore on the red carpet. Anne decided on a two-piece ‘look’ made up of a long straight skirt and a very delicate sequined top. She accompanied him with a diamond and sapphire necklace, as well as silver sandals… very fashionable these days.

For the ‘Armageddon Time’ photocall, she wore Gucci from head to toe. This, perhaps, is one of the freshest and super chic ‘looks’ that we have seen at the festival. The petrol blue color in a short dress, with a bare back and a very subtle bow, but on trend; the ‘cat aye’ type glasses, also by Gucci, as well as platform sandals, make it one of the most spectacular outfits that paraded in this edition of the festival. The jewelry is from Bvlgari and she opted for loose hair, as well as a very sober makeup accompanying this ‘look’ with vintage airs, from the 60s.

Anne knows how to show off and she successfully did it at Cannes.

Julia Roberts, in black, in a tuxedo and very elegant

The protagonist of ‘Pretty Woman’ took advantage of this Cannes 2022 red carpet to show that less is more. Although the other attendees went for more dramatic and striking ‘looks’, Julia Roberts decided to wear a dark blue tuxedo jumpsuit signed by Louis Vuitton, black sandals with stiletto heels and a loose fur that gave her outfit a fresh touch. . The perfect accessory was the Chopard diamond necklace that she wore with great pleasure.

For the Chopard party, she decided to go very classic, but true to her style: she wore the Dior Bar jacket, with a pin from the jewelry brand and a long black tulle skirt.