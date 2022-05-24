Julia Roberts and Anne Hathaway, the red carpet favorites – PEOPLE Online

On Tuesday, May 17, the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival began and until May 28, the most important celebrities of the world’s cinema will parade down that imposing red carpet. This year there will be 21 films that will be screened and will compete for the Palme d’Or. Over the weekend, Flavia Palmiero stood out with two incredible dresses by Gabriel Lage -which stole all eyes- and today new stars once again walked the red carpet.

However, one of the actresses who fell in love with fashion specialists was Anne Hathaway. The actress chose a white sequined dress with a strapless neckline, a subtle opening under the chest and a long train.. The most original detail was its isolated satin fabric sleeves.

For her part, Julia Roberts opted for a jaquet-style jumpsuit by Louis Vuittonwhich she wore with matching thin strap sandals. The finishing touch, however, was her 18-carat white and yellow gold necklace adorned with a rare central yellow diamond. from Chopard.

The fetival continues and there will surely be many more stars to stand out on this glamorous red carpet.