Julia Roberts and Anne Hathaway, two beauties with party looks

The Cannes Film Festival every year brings together thousands of stars on the French coast. This 2022 many celebrities traveled, including Julia Roberts Y Anne Hathaway which were the ones that most highlighted the first days of the event. Can we see their outfits?

Both attended the opening of the Cannes Film Festivalone of the most important days of the celebration that lasts around ten days, where different international films that we will see this year or next year are awarded and presented.

Julia Roberts made an impact with her simplicity and elegance in a Louis Vuitton jumpsuit. Photo: Instagram.

Julia Roberts She was one of the first to arrive on the red carpet and dressed according to her elegant yet simple style. The actress opted for a black jumpsuit by Louis Vuitton with cropped pants and darts, and a top similar to a blazer with lapels and buttons.

They could not miss her classic black sandals and her jewelry from Chopard with a necklace with a large gem and small diamond crystals, which made her neck take center stage.

Anne Hathaway opted for a wonderful Giorgio Armani dress. Photo: Instagram.

Anne Hathaway presented her new film, “Armageddon Time,” and appeared on the Cannes red carpet in a spectacular white Giorgio Armani gown. The design with a strapless neckline, cut-out at the waist, column-cut skirt and drooping sleeves that ended in a train, was one of the best dresses of the evening.

The actress wore, like Julia Robertsa Bulgari diamond necklace with a large sapphire appliqué that stood out on her white dress and completely enhanced her more natural makeup and hair style.

Anne Hathaway Y Julia Roberts showed off their most luxurious outfits on the first night of the Cannes Film Festival. Who is your favourite?