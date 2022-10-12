Julia Roberts and Cindy Crawford Redefine Elegance for Women Over 50

So much Julia Roberts What Cindy Crawford they can say that they have a great experience in style and fashion. One actress and one model, both began to have a passion for fashion at a very young age and went through all the style changes to achieve the ultimate elegance.

There are women who are born with the quality of elegance and others who achieve it over time. Fast or slow, this type of style takes hold as the years go by and becomes an ally for women over 50 What Julia Roberts Y Cindy Crawford. We analyze your outfits!

Julia Roberts opted for one of her favorite looks: the suit. Photo: Instagram @justjared.

The two celebrities met at an event organized by George Clooney with his wife Amal, in order to raise funds for his foundation. Several celebrities were invited to this celebration, such as Meryl Streep, who shared the red carpet with Julia Roberts Y Cindy Crawford.

One of the first to arrive on the red carpet was Julia Roberts. The actress opted for a black suit with palazzo pants and a blazer with shoulder pads and pink and orange appliqués, which she matched with her shirt with an x-shaped print in white and orange.

This is a set that sums up elegance on its own. Although black is a classic color directly linked to elegance, the differential touch was given by his small explosions of color in his blazer and shirt. This is an easy way to women over 50 to add new colors to your wardrobe.

Cindy Crawford and the elegant and ideal dress for women +50. Photo: Instagram @justjared.

Cindy Crawford He also chose black as the predominant color of his look for this gala. The model opted for a column cut dress with a halter neckline combined with sandals and a black clutch. As always, she left her wavy hair loose to add a bit of sexiness.

Here, as the design is timeless and elegant, the key to the women over 50 is to play with accessories, hairstyle or makeup. For example, you can opt for bright accessories or try a more casual updo that contrasts with the dress.

Julia Roberts Y Cindy Crawford they were pure elegance with these outfits. If you’re over 50 years oldfeel free to practice your style cues.

*Remember! All the information that we provide in MDZ Femme is only for inspiration in case you have doubts. The important thing is that you wear what makes you feel comfortable, no matter how old you are.