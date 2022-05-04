Julia Roberts and Dermot Mulroney: a connection that remains 25 years later

Julia Roberts said: “Every time the song (“The Way You Look Tonight”) comes on TV or plays somewhere, Dermot and I always call or text each other.” Photo: Bangshowbiz Agency

On June 20, the romantic comedy “My Best Friend’s Wedding” celebrates a quarter of a century of touching nerves and encouraging singing to the rhythm of “The Way You Look Tonight”, one of the emblematic songs of the film that, it even keeps Julia Roberts and her former co-star, Dermot Mulroney, connected until now.

“Whenever the song comes on TV or plays somewhere, Dermot and I always call or text each other,” revealed Julia Roberts.

In fact, it’s the chemistry that permeates through her two characters – food critic Julianne and sportswriter Michael – that the actress attributes to the film’s appeal to fans over the years.

“I think the alchemy of our relationship is what has stood the test of time in that movie,” he said.

Now, Roberts adds another standout character to her long career as Martha Mitchell in Starz’s upcoming series “Gaslit,” centered on the Watergate scandal, in which she shares credits with Sean Penn as her husband John N. Mitchell.

For Roberts, Penn’s physical change was “amazing”: “Sean is one of our treasures as an actor. You’re never going to cut Sean Penn short,” he said, “and I had no idea how far he was going to go and become John Mitchell. Sometimes at the end of the day I would see him in the parking lot and it seemed like the first time I had seen him all day,” Julia Roberts said, “because he was always with John Mitchell.”

