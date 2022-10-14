Julia Roberts and George Clooney clarify what everyone wants to know… was there romance between them?

Julia Roberts and George Clooney. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Cute, talented, charismatic and successful… they are the perfect match! At least on the big screen, where they premiered a few days ago passage to paradise, their new film in which they play a divorced couple who call a “truce” to prevent their daughter (Kaitlyn Dever) from marrying a man she just met. However, when the cameras are turned off the relationship between Julia Roberts Y George Clooney it is very different. In the midst of promoting this comedy, the actors talked about their great friendship and revealed what everyone has wanted to know for a long time: was there a romance between them?

Without a doubt, this comedy is a very special film for Clooney and Roberts. Not only does it mean the return of both to the sets after a while, but it brings them back together in a project, after what was the saga the big scam. In a meeting with the press, the protagonists talked about what it was like to work together again and shared details about the relationship they maintain outside their profession, a friendship that has often generated curiosity among their followers.

Always accomplices, Julia Roberts and George Clooney confess to having a very funny friendship – Credits: @Reuters

Recalling the beginnings of this relationship, Clooney confessed that his partner made him laugh at first, while Julia described her first impression of this eternal Hollywood heartthrob as “gentle.” As for what they admire most about each other, the actor praised his co-star’s “kindness” while she emphasized her “strength.”

However, the cycle host Access Hollywood -Kit Hoover- went a little further and inquired about something that all fans always wanted to know. “Have they ever had a no-dating policy? Years and years before they had a relationship?” Hoover asked about whether there was a need to clarify things at the outset so that friendship would not go to another plane.

“Not go out with each other? I don’t think we needed to say it!” Julia Roberts launched as her friend explained why they never took things to another level. “Julia was always in a relationship, or I was in a relationship. And we were friends right away. So nothing happened, but it’s been nothing but fun for us. So I don’t think that was really a problem,” Clooney said.

Throughout these years, the actors have starred in several films together (The Big Swindle, Confessions of a Dangerous Mind, The New Big Swindle and The Money Master) and they have been happy to be able to share the set. This time, this successful duo reunited to star in this romantic comedy (passage to paradise), where he plays a divorced couple who travel to Bali to prevent their daughter from getting married.

Julia Roberts and George Clooney, in a scene from A Passage to Paradise

After defining this new bet directed by Ol Parker as “something special”, Clooney revealed what caught him the most: “This guy named Ol Parker is a really wonderful writer and director and he wrote us a script. I haven’t really done a romantic comedy since A very special day (film starring with Michelle Pfeiffer in 1996)… I have done a kind of sarcastic projects and in this film, Julia and I can be mean to each other in the funniest way”, he said happy with the result achieved.

And to account for the good chemistry between them, the eternal seducer made it very clear the plus that meant that his friend is his co-star. “The moment I read it I called Julia, and I said, ‘Did you get this?’ and she said, ‘Yes,’ and I said, ‘Are you going to do it?’ and she said, ‘Are you going to do it? and I said, ‘Yes, if you do.’ So it was just one of those very lucky things,” he enthused.

Finally with both on board, the shooting was done and the film became a fact. “We are having the time of our lives. Julia is just fantastic in this (…) It’s a really fun cast, fun. We are having a great time”, the actor had remarked while they were recording this production.

