Julia Roberts and George Clooney, close friends

Julia Roberts and George Clooney form one of the most explosive film couples with great chemistry in Hollywood. The first time they coincided in the movie mecca was 22 years ago when they premiered the first installment of the Ocean’s Eleven saga, they were later seen in the second film of the saga, then they shared credits in Confessions of a dangerous mind, which the Clooney himself directed and in 2016 they were seen together again in The Master of Money, whose director was Jodie Foster.

This professional couple, a favorite of the public, is back with Passage to Paradise, a comedy that brings them together for the fifth time.

“Julia is a great friend and it’s fun to work with people you really know. Julia and I have been friends for a long time and we get along amazingly well. She has come to visit us at our house in Italy with the children, my children call her Aunt Juju, so working together again means meeting a great friend again, “said George Clooney, father of Alexander and Ella, in the promotion of the film.

Julia Roberts, actress close to turning 55 and winner of an Oscar for her work in Erin Brockovich, was not far behind in the compliments and spoke about her friend George Clooney, winner of two Oscars, one as producer of the film Argo , directed by Ben Affleck in 2012 and another for Best Supporting Actor in 2006 for Syriana.

“I love George very much, there is really a nice feeling, I like everything about him. He is a first class human being and it was fun to meet again. We did everything possible so that the people who go to see us have fun with the film, ”said Roberts, the woman with the perfect and contagious laugh.

Under the direction of Englishman Ol Parker (Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, 2018) in Passage to Paradise, George Clooney and Julia Roberts give life to a divorced couple of many years who get along very badly, but must make a truce to prevent her only daughter, Lily, played by Kaitlyn Dever, from marrying a native man she just met in Bali. What both parents want is that their daughter does not make the same mistake they did: get married.

The film uses comedy and the chemistry of the actors to make the viewer laugh throughout the story in the face of some absurd situations that the main characters of David (Clooney) and Georgia (Roberts) experience and that end up making it clear that both still feel something for the other, to the point of seeing them kissing.

“Kissing George Clooney is a bit ridiculous, because it’s like kissing your best friend. Curiously, that scene was shot when George’s wife and children came to the set. We were about to shoot that sequence and the children shouted: ‘Hey dad, hello Aunt Juju, and our reaction was to tell the crew to get them out,’ said Julia Roberts, mother of Hazel and Phin, whom she fathered with Danny Moder.

One of the funniest moments in the film occurs when the adult couple goes out with their daughter and new boyfriend for a few drinks and they both get drunk and start dancing Jump Around, a 1992 cut of the American hip hop group House of Pain.

“It was a good dance, I got some good steps and we humiliated the young actors by dancing. By the way, the drinks weren’t real, but every time I go to shoot a movie with Julia, I have several drinks to be able to stand her,” Clooney joked.

Due to the covid pandemic, Passage to Paradise could not be filmed in Bali, however, it was shot on location in Australia, since in October 2021 that country was almost free of covid. In fact, the cast had to quarantine for two weeks before filming could begin.

Passage to Paradise complements its cast with the young Kaitlyn Dever, who we will also see as the protagonist of Rosalina, a new version of Romeo and Juliet. Lucas Bravo also participates, who achieved international fame for Emily in Paris, as well as for Billie Lourd, Maxime Bouttier, Ling Cooper Tang and Dorian Djoudi.

