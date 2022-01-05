News

Julia Roberts and George Clooney on the set of Ticket To Paradise

The actor couple returns to work together five years after their last film

Julia Roberts And George Clooney were spotted in Australia on the romcom set Ticket to Paradise. Confirmed in early 2021, the film marks the return of the two, who are also best friends in real life. And it was announced by the actors themselves in a funny sketch during Clooney’s connection to the show Jimmy Kimmel Live. During the interview, done by the star to promote his film The Tender Bar, Julia Roberts appeared by surprise with a lot of dark glasses, in perfect 007 style. In these days, the fans stationed near the set, have captured some images of the two Hollywood stars during the takes, on the Australian Gold Coast.

A new romantic comedy after 5 years for Julia Roberts and George Clooney. Actors who together made millions of viewers dream in various romantic films. The two stars will play a divorced couple, called to fly to Bali for the wedding of their daughter, played by Kaitlyn Dever. These nuptials are anything but planned and do not have the approval of the two parents. Lily, daughter of the couple, goes on a postgraduate vacation with her best friend, Wren Butler, played by Billie Lourd (daughter of the late Carrie Fisher).

They find themselves in Bali, where Lily meets a local man with whom she falls madly in love. She is ready to marry him and so she organizes her wedding in a short time. Her parents are quick to prevent this by preventing her from making the same mistake as they did. Theirs was a rash marriage and this unexpected event will give them the chance to relive moments from the past. Their respective families accompanied them to the land of kangaroos: George left with his wife Amal Ramzi Alamuddin, human rights lawyer, and their 4-year-old twins, Alexander and Ella, while Julia is with her husband Danny Moder, cinematographer, and their three children, twins Hazel and Phinnaeus, aged 16, and Henry, aged 13.

