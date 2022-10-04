Julia Roberts and George Clooney return with the movie ‘A Passage to Paradise’

USA.- In “Passage to Paradise,” Academy Award-winning artists Julia Roberts and George Clooney reunite on the big screen as ex-husbands “Georgia” and “David,” who find themselves on a shared mission to prevent that their enamored daughter falls into the same mistake that they made long ago, without knowing what awaits them.

The tape co-stars Kaitlyn Dever, in the role of “Lily”, the daughter of the protagonists; Billie Lourd, as “Wren”, “Lily’s” best friend; Maxime Bouttier as “Lily’s” new boyfriend, and Lucas Bravo as Georgia’s young boyfriend. Directed by Ol Parker from a screenplay he co-wrote with Daniel Pipski, the film is a super-fun romantic comedy.

Regarding their participation, both Roberts and Clooney received the invitation with the argument that the characters had been created especially for them and both almost put the condition that if one accepted the other too.

“Julia and I weren’t actively looking for a project to do together, but it was obviously easy to say yes to the opportunity to work on another project with her. Ol Parker sent the script to both of us at the same time and said that he had written the parts for Julia and me. So right after I read it, I called Julia and said, ‘I’ll do it if you do it,’ and she said, ‘Well, I’ll do it if you do it.’

And not long after that we were on our way to Australia,” Clooney said. “A Passage to Paradise” was filmed on location in Queensland, Australia, with the help of incentives from the Australian federal government and the Queensland Film Production Attraction Strategy.

Being there, the good chemistry between the protagonists came to light immediately, not only because they have already worked together in other big productions, but because they have a friendship far from the spotlight.

That, his talent and his great career, even shortened the filming time, since the scenes came out the first time. In fact, the two stars didn’t even do any official rehearsals before they started filming.

“George and Julia would arrive every day with just the dialogue for the scene we were going to shoot that day. The first time we ran through a scene, they just read it. Then they saved the dialogues and we almost always did a take directly; We almost never did more than three takes because they knew that the freshness of these lines would only show if they were really fresh. It was an absolute master class in comedic acting,” said the director.