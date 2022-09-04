Julia Roberts and George Clooney: reunion in Bali

“It’s probably going to be terrible.” This is the slogan that Julia Roberts said in a recent interview should appear under the banner of journey to paradise. He was referring to the level of complicity and good humor he has with his friend George Clooney, with whom he affirms that he is capable of “imploding” in moments of fun.

Undoubtedly, the reunion of the couple of Hollywood stars and great friends is the main asset of this film, which wants to recover the spirit of the best romantic comedies. On occasion, Clooney has recalled how he convinced Julia to participate in Ocean’s Eleven, before becoming a successful saga. It was here that they strengthened their friendship, twenty years ago, a relationship that they have never hidden and that is obvious due to their level of trust and shared laughter.

What is Journey to Paradise about?

Roberts and Clooney bring to life a former couple who, after a stormy separation, they meet again on a plane to Bali, where they are going to attend their daughter’s wedding. In a funny plot full of entanglements and misunderstandings, both try to prevent their daughter from making the same mistake they made years ago: getting married.

George Clooney and Julia Roberts, with director Ol Parker

“It’s a romantic comedy. He plays my ex-husband. I think it’s so funny and George is so funny, and me and him together, it’s probably going to be terrible because there’s so much potential for it to be great,” Roberts explained in an interview with Variety.

In case there was something missing, the film is directed by Ol Parker (the creator of Mama Mia! And again), who is also a co-writer. The poster is completed by Kaitlyn Dever and Billie Lourd. Kaitlyn Dever is the daughter of Carrie Fisher, and a few months ago she shared an image on Instagram in which she remembered the fifth anniversary of the death of her mother, the unforgettable interpreter of Princess Leia in Star Wars.

Why Julia Roberts and George Clooney Get Along So Well

Last year, during the filming of the film on the Gold Coast of Australia, presenter Jimmy Kimmel was doing a video call interview with George Clooney for his film The tender bar whenWithout warning, Julia Roberts entered the screen. Clooney pretended not to see her, and the host said, “George, I don’t know if you’ve noticed, but there’s a woman sitting to your right.” This scene is one of many that show the level of connection between George and Julia.

In addition to having interpreted the saga of Ocean’s Eleven together, with Brad Pitt in the middle, where they also started giving life to a former partner, George and Julia met again in Confessions of a dangerous minddirected by Clooney himself, where Drew Barrymore also participated.

George Clooney and Julia Roberts in Journey to Paradise

The last time we had seen them together on screen, before the premiere of journey to paradiseit was in Money Monsterdirected by Jodie Foster, where they played a couple of coworkers, he the presenter of a television program and she the producer of the program.

Although you only have to see their jokes every time they are photographed together, their obvious good vibes have some points in common, such as their status as stars loved by the public and their participation in various social development programs. Roberts is currently (since 2002) married to cinematographer Daniel Moder (she met him on the set of TheMexican) and have three children together. For his part, Clooney ended his fame as a womanizer when in 2014 he married the Lebanese lawyer and writer Amal Alamuddin, with whom he has two children.

