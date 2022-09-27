Julia Roberts and George Clooney take us to paradise on set and off

A shoot… not so paradisiacal?

We don’t know what we can expect from this “warning”, but we do want to know what is the least “paradisiacal” part of filming in “paradise”, because the photography of each scene and the perfection of the hair of Julia Robertswhich only gets out of place when the script requires it, make us think that there was a lot of hard work every day of the filming of this film.

AND SINCE WE ARE TALKING ABOUT JULIA…

“I’m going to give you one more honest answer, because I think you deserve it,” he said. George Clooney. “What you don’t see but everyone behind the scenes sees is that we have to finish filming Julia before noon because after that she… [toma una botella de agua y se la lleva a la boca]. So what you guys don’t see is how fast we have to work in the mornings,” the actor joked.

“I was going to say there were flies. Do you remember the flies? There were these giant flies that bit us,” he said. Julia Roberts. “You saved me once, once,” she reminded George.

passage to paradisemovie directed by Ol Parker (who was behind Mama Mia! here we go again), is the perfect pretext to see Julia and George together again on the big screen, with characters and a story that allow them to show the chemistry that exists between them, while totally naturally projecting the star power that reaffirms them as two of the biggest movie stars in the world.

Passage to Paradise: Cast and release date in Mexico

In addition to Julia Roberts and George Clooneythe cast of the movie passage to paradise they complete it Kaitlyn Dever, Maxime Bouttier, Billie Lourd Y Lucas Bravo. The film directed by Ol Parker opens in Mexico on October 6.