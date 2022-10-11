Entertainment
Julia Roberts and George Clooney talk about their awkward kiss in “Ticket to Paradise” | Video
Posted at 21:37 ET (01:37 GMT) Monday, October 10, 2022
Posted at 18:48 ET (22:48 GMT) Monday, October 10, 2022
Posted at 18:21 ET (22:21 GMT) Monday, October 10, 2022
Posted at 18:20 ET (22:20 GMT) Monday, October 10, 2022
Posted at 14:29 ET (18:29 GMT) Monday, October 10, 2022
Posted at 12:28 ET (16:28 GMT) Friday, October 7, 2022
Posted at 16:37 ET (20:37 GMT) Thursday, October 6, 2022
Posted at 13:34 ET (17:34 GMT) Thursday, October 6, 2022
Posted at 19:22 ET (23:22 GMT) Wednesday, October 5, 2022
Posted at 18:41 ET (22:41 GMT) Wednesday, October 5, 2022