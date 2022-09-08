Julia Roberts and George Clooney, the big stars return to the billboard

Madrid, Sep 8 (EFE).- The charm of two of Hollywood’s most adored stars, Julia Roberts and George Clooney, in “Journey to Paradise” stars in the weekend’s movie premiere billboard, which at the other end of emotions offers terrifying experiences from the hand of Elena Anaya or “La huérfana”.

JULIA ROBERTS AND GEORGE CLOONEY TRAVEL TO PARADISE

Julia Roberts and George Clooney meet again in this romantic comedy as a divorced couple who travel to Bali to attend their daughter’s wedding and must do their best to understand each other, for the sake of their daughter.

Ol Parker, director of “Mamma Mia! Again and Again,” is behind the camera. Roberts and Clooney are friends in real life and have previously shown their complicity in the “Ocean’s Eleven” saga and other films such as “Confessions of a Dangerous Mind”, directed by Clooney himself, or “Money Monster”, by Jodie Foster.

ELENA ANAYA GOES TO TERROR IN “CAGE”

Produced by Pokeepsie Films, a company owned by Alex de la Iglesia and Carolina Bang, “Jaula” is a horror film directed by newcomer Ignacio Tatay in which Elena Anaya, one of the most international Spanish actresses, and Pablo Molinero give life to a couple who a girl is found wandering alone on the road.

They decide to take her in and no one claims her, but the girl lives obsessed with the fantasy of a monster that will hurt her if she comes out of a square of chalk that has to be painted around her on the ground.

MORE TERROR, “LA ORFANA” RETURNS

In 2009 Jaume Collet Serra directed “La huérfana”, about an adopted girl named Esther, who turned out to be less innocent than she seemed. Now the character played by Isabelle Fuhrman returns in a sequel directed by William Brent Bell (“Devil Inside,” “The Boy”).

In “The Orphan: First Murder”, Esther manages to escape from the Russian psychiatric hospital where she is confined and travels to the United States, posing as the missing daughter of a wealthy family. But her new life will not be as she expected.

A FILM ABOUT SEXUAL CONSENT WITH CHARLOTTE GAINSBOURGH

Based on the ‘bestseller’ by French writer Karine Tuil, “The Accused” is a drama directed by actor and director Yvan Attal starring Ben Attal and Charlotte Gainsbourg that invites us to reflect on the limits that determine sexual consent.

Starting from the premise of a young man accused of rape after a party, Attal exposes different points of view, that of the victim, the accused and their respective families, and places the viewer in the position of the jury.

“WHO IS WHO?”, A BODY SWAP COMEDY

One morning, the Morels wake up with a big problem, only to discover that their minds have been switched and that each of them is trapped in the body of the other in this French sitcom about family, marriage, education and disappointment.

Directed by Jean-Patrick Benes, the protagonists are Alexandra Lamy and Franck Dubosc, who already formed an acting couple in another recent comedy, “On Wheels”.

MAGIC BACK TO SCHOOL

“The School of Fantastic Beasts” is a German film aimed at teenage audiences that has been seen by more than 5 million viewers in its country of origin.

Based on a literary saga that has sold more than 75,000 copies worldwide and directed by Gregor Schnitzler, it tells the adventure of some animals with amazing qualities that help a group of schoolboys to discover a thief.

“MY EMPTY AND I”, THE STORY OF A GENDER TRANSITION

Adrián Silvestre, director of “Sedimentos” (2021) narrates in “My vacuum and I” the story of Raphaëlle Pérez, a trans woman from Barcelona.

With a script co-written by the director, the protagonist and Carlos Marqués Marcet, it recounts Raphi’s process since she is diagnosed with gender dysphoria until she decides to go out into the world to look for love and meets women who have gone through the same thing than her

“IL BUCO”, JOURNEY TO THE DEEPEST CAVE

In 1961 a group of cavers discovered the then third deepest cave on the planet in the abandoned south of Italy. Michelangelo Frammartino’s “Ul buco” pays homage to these explorers while revealing the unevenness of the economic boom in northern and southern Italy at the time.

Without dialogue or music, this documentary film competed last year for the Golden Lion in Venice.

“DUO”, AN ARTISTIC JOURNEY THROUGH THE ANDES

Directed by Meritxell Colell, “Dúo” tells the story of a couple of choreographers who tour the border between Argentina, Chile and Bolivia. After 24 years sharing the personal and professional universe, the trip opens a gap in their routine and their lives begin to falter.

In “Dúo”, Colell returns to work with the Asturian actress and dancer Mónica García, star of her feature debut, “Con el viento” (2018), Silver Biznaga for best direction at the Malaga festival.

“THE OTHER TOM”, ON CHILDHOOD MENTAL DISORDERS

Uruguayan filmmakers Laura Santullo and Rodrigo Plá reflect on childhood mental disorders and doubts about their treatment in ‘The Other Tom’, a film to which they devoted nearly a decade of research.

The germ of the film arose from their own interest as parents of two children about behavioral problems in childhood, after encountering a large number of minors diagnosed with behavioral disorders who were also medicated from very early on.

Marisa Montiel

