Julia Roberts and George Clooney to the rescue of Hollywood

It seems that 2022 is called to conclude plots that were left in the air twenty years ago in the so-called “rom-com”(romantic comedies), which catapulted old-guard icons into cinema like Julia Roberts or George Clooneywhere it was known that if they were there, no matter what happened on the tape, it would be acclaimed by the public.

An exercise that we have already seen be tremendously successful with Mark Ruffalo and Jennifer Gardner in “

The Adam Project

”; and that now Clooney and Roberts want to try their first time together in “Ticket to Paradaise.”

What is the proposal of “Ticket to Paradaise”?

Julia Roberts returns to Bali(yes, I know it sounds like “Eat, pray and love” but this is not 2010, I think), at Clooney’s side to try to stop his daughter from marrying a complete stranger who has only known a few weeks in that country… “Error” that they made 25 years before and the one that now has them divorced.

The film will be the first that Julia and George have made together despite having an almost equally long career in Hollywood. and a large number of separate romantic comedies; likewise, it will also be the occasion in which both appear again on the big screen after a withdrawal from the spotlight.

Who will be involved in “Ticket to Paradaise”?

The film classified as a romantic comedy is co-written and directed by Ol Parker, starring Julia and George beside Billie Lourd, Kaitlyn Dever, and Lucas Bravoin what It seems to be a bet of Hollywood in the fight against online streaming to save the nostalgia of laughing again between four walls among hundreds of strangers for stories and adventures that are not so incredible after all.

As well as saving the romantic love idealized for years on the big screen.

When does “Ticket to Paradaise” premiere?

The film will be released first in Australia in September 2022 and after It will appear around the globe on the last week of October of this year, as it is known it could be the 21st of that month.

Although, it is one more story of a couple that separates and presumably gets back together at the end, the series of entanglements, laughter and emotional moments are a mustmore hand in hand with this pair of stars, who remind us of the magic formula of cinema: a predictable ending but a surprising plot that keeps us tied to the seat.

The power of believing in yourself and channeling energies

