Julia Roberts and George Clooney, together again in ‘Journey to Paradise’, their new romantic comedy

Julia Roberts and George Clooney join forces to stop their daughter’s engagement in ‘Journey to Paradise’. The Oscar-winning couple brings a divorced couple to life in Ol Park’s new romantic comedy (‘Mamma Mía! Time and Again’), which hits theaters on September 16 and also includes actors of the stature in its cast ofKailtyn Dever, Lucas Bravo, Billie Lourd and Maxime Bouttier.

The film, produced by Working Title, Smokehouse Pictures and Red One Films, is a romantic comedy about the sweet surprises that second chances can offer. “Excuse me, please, I’d like to change seats… We were married,” Roberts blurts out in advance to a stewardess on a flight about to take off to Bali, where the daughter he had with Clooney before If they separate, she is going to marry a boy she barely knows. “She’s going to throw her career away,” Clooney explains with a worried expression, unaware that she is about to embark on a grand affair with his ex-wife to sabotage their daughter’s wedding and prevent her from making the same mistake they did 25 years ago.