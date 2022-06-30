Julia Roberts and George Clooney, together again in the trailer for ‘Journey to Paradise’, their new romantic comedy

MADRID, June 30. (CultureLeisure) –

Julia Roberts and George Clooney join forces to stop their daughter’s engagement in the trailer for ‘Journey to paradise’. The Oscar-winning couple brings to life a divorced couple in Ol Park’s new romantic comedy (‘Mamma Mía! Again and again’), which hits theaters next 16 of September.

“Excuse me, please, I would like to change seats… We were married”he expects roberts in advance to a stewardess on a flight about to take off with destination to Baliplace where the daughter she had with Clooney before they split is going to marry a guy she barely knows.

“You’re going to throw your career away”Clooney explains with a worried expression, unaware that he is about to embark on a grand adventure with his ex-wife to sabotage their daughter’s wedding and prevent her from making the same mistake they did 25 years ago.

Ol Parker signs the script for ‘Journey to Paradise’ with Daniel Pipsky. The tape means the fifth time Roberts and Clooney share shots after ‘Ocean’s Eleven’ (2001)’, ‘Confessions of a Dangerous Mind’ (2002), ‘Ocean’s Twelve’ (2004) and ‘Money Monster’ (2016).





This romantic comedy is produced by Tim Bevan (‘The darkest moment’, ‘The Danish girl’) and Eric Felner (‘The Theory of Everything’, ‘Les Miserables’), by Working Title; sarah harvey (‘The exotic Marigold Hotel’, co-producer of ‘Hide and Seek in Bruges’), Deborah Baldstone (‘Palm Beach’, ‘Gone, a trip you will never forget’), himself George Clooney Y Grant Heslov (‘Argo’, ‘Midnight Sky’), from Smokehouse Pictures, as well as the same Julia Roberts, Lisa Roberts Gillan and Marisa Yeres Gill (the last two co-executive producers of the ‘Homecoming’ series), from Red On Films.

In addition to Roberts and Clooney, the cast of the film is completed by the performers Kaitlyn Dever, Billie Lourd, Lucas Bravo, Senayt Mebrahtu, Talha Sentürk and Maxime Bouttieramong others.