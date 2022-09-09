Julia Roberts and George Clooney together in ‘Ticket to Paradise’

Premiere of the new film in which Hollywood celebrities will participate.

Hollywood luminaries Julia Roberts and George Clooney are reunited in a new film to be directed by English writer and filmmaker Ol Parker, best known for directing ‘Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again’ (2018) and ‘Now is Good’ (2012). This is a film that aims to vindicate the career of the famous actress in the genre of romantic comedies.

The production is titled ‘Ticket to Paradise’, whose plot delves into the life of a divorced couple (played by Roberts and Clooney) who intend to undo their daughter’s engagement at all costs so that she does not make the same mistake as them when they were young: get married.

This film will be the second on the list of Hollywood stars as a leading duo, after the successful film ‘Ocean’s Eleven’ (2001), where they shared credits with Matt Damon, Andy Garcia and Brad Pitt.

Julia Roberts and George Clooney have been close friends for many years, the actors have posed very friendly at different film festivals, showing off their excellent chemistry and possibly that is what has caught the attention of Ol Parker, who in his adventure with this pair of movie stars wants to show us their most charismatic and talented side.

