Julia Roberts and George Clooney will return to the romantic comedy with Ticket to Paradise

The tandem formed by Julia Roberts and George Clooney will once again shine in the genre that helped them establish themselves so many years ago.

It is easy that, if we talk about romantic comedies, some of the Julia Roberts classics come to mind. The actress ended up standing out in Hollywood thanks to Pretty Woman and Steel Magnoliaswith two Oscar nominations, and built a good part of his career with films like My Best Friend’s Wedding.

However, Roberts has proven to be a versatile actress who does not allow herself to be pigeonholed. The actress has shown her dramatic facet on many occasions, such as in the film that earned her the Academy Award, Erin Brockovich or in series like Homecoming.

Julia Roberts has been out of romantic comedies since 2016. She that year she starred Happy Mother’s Day, from director Gerry Marshall. This 2022, however, the one who was America’s girlfriend in the 90s will return to one of her favorite genres with Ticket to Paradise.

If you often watch series when traveling or in various parts of the house, these tablets can be good companions for entertainment consumption. See list

Speaking with The New York Times, Julia Roberts has shown her enthusiasm to return to work in a romantic comedy:

“The good news is that yes, I love to laugh and be funny. You get into that mode where the endorphins go off when you’re witty and people are like, “Oh!” Then it becomes automatic and you’re always thinking in terms of making people laugh. It is a pleasure to play in that sandbox. A long time ago“.

Ticket to Paradise will not only see Julia Roberts return to romantic comedy. The film directed by Ol Parker will reunite the actress again with George Clooney.

Both performers have collaborated on many occasions, including the Ocean’s saga and, most recently, Money Monster, the 2016 Jodie Foster-directed drama.

The new film will present them as a divorced couple who will travel to Bali to prevent their daughter, who is getting married, from making the same mistake they did 25 years ago. The premiere of Ticket to Paradise is scheduled for October 21, 2022.

The film, in part, will make more than one viewer return to other times when cinema did not need to be a roller coaster.